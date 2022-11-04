Why Stevie Nicks Can ‘Never’ Take Some Songs Out of the Setlist ‘Even if You’re Terribly Tired of Them’

Stevie Nicks confirmed that fan-favorite Fleetwood Mac tracks would “never” be taken out of her setlist — even if she’s tired of playing and hearing them. Here’s what the “Edge of Seventeen” artist said about her live performances.

Stevie Nicks appeared as a singer and songwriter in Fleetwood Mac

This songwriter is known as the “White Witch,” releasing “Edge of Seventeen” and “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” Along with Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, John McVie, and Mick Fleetwood, Nicks wrote “The Chain,” in addition to contributing to other Rumours originals.

She performed on Tusk and later earned recognition as a solo artist. Even today, Nicks continues to tour, performing “Gypsy,” “Dreams,” “Gold Dust Woman,” and other Fleetwood Mac tracks live.

Stevie Nicks says there are some songs she can ‘never’ take out of her setlist

After decades of performing Nicks shared that even if she gets tired of the fan-favorite Fleetwood Mac songs, she would “never” take them out of her setlist.

“Well, that’s where you want to be when you sing that,” Nicks said during an interview with The New Yorker. “You want to be in the story, because, once you’re not in the story anymore, that song goes. I mean, there’s certain songs that can never go out of the set even if you’re terribly tired of them.”

“But there’s a reason they made it on those records,” she added. “There’s a reason why that one was chosen. I have a really good memory of all that. I can just put myself right back in our first apartment.”

Even decades after releasing songs like “Dreams” and “Gold Dust Woman” with Fleetwood Mac, Nicks includes them in her solo setlist. That includes her 2022 performances at Asbury Park’s Sea.Hear.Now Festival and Connecticut’s Sound on Sound Festival.

As one of her most popular solo songs, Nicks performs “Edge of Seventeen” at most live concerts. As a proud exception, the “24 Karat Gold” tour featured Nicks’ hits, as well as some songs that were “not good enough” to be included on full-length albums. Now, a concert recording is available on Spotify.

‘Dreams’ by Fleetwood Mac became a trend on TikTok

Thanks to social media, some Fleetwood Mac songs got a second life from a new generation. That includes “Dreams,” which became a TikTok trend thanks to one person sipping cranberry juice and riding a skateboard.

Nicks even joined in on the fun, appearing in one video lacing up roller skates and singing along to the Rumours original.

Now, “Dreams” holds over a billion Spotify plays, making it one of Fleetwood Mac’s most popular releases on the streaming platform. “Go Your Own Way” has over 690 million Spotify plays as of October 2022, while “Rhiannon” has over 280 million streams.

