Stevie Nicks Once Paid $4 Million For a Luxury Mobile Home

Stevie Nicks is one of the most successful entertainers in the music industry, and she owns several properties, one of which is a mobile home in a luxury trailer park. Here’s what we know about the Fleetwood Mac star’s manufactured house in Paradise Cove, as well as her Pacific Palisades home.

Stevie Nicks | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Stevie Nicks has a $14.7 million ‘haunted’ mansion in Pacific Palisades

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks owns multiple homes, and one is a $14.7 million mansion in Pacific Palisades (per a 2021 report from Urban Splatter). Nicks, who has spoken of her experiences with the paranormal, believes the mansion is haunted (per Curbed).

The 7,000-square-foot house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It is spacious and airy, and boasts a pool, hot tub, and ocean views.

With an estimated net worth of $120 million, it’s no wonder Stevie Nicks could afford her $14.7 million home – as well as a $4 million mobile home.

Stevie Nicks once lived in a $4 million luxury mobile home

Besides her Pacific Palisades mansion, Stevie Nicks has also owned a mobile home – but not just any house on wheels. Nicks’ manufactured house sat in Paradise Cove, the most glamorous mobile home park in the U.S. (per Local 12).

Paradise Cove boasts the same multi-million-dollar views as its Malibu mansion neighbors, but at a fraction of the price, as the houses are smaller and transportable. The mobile home park started as a small fishing camp in the 1950s, and now spreads over 85 acres with 265 dwellings. It has a 24-hour, guard-gated entry, a tennis court, a clubhouse, and its own beach.

Nicks purchased her Paradise Cove mobile home in 2014 for $4 million, and later sold it for a record-setting $5.3 million (per Digs).

Paradise Cove’s 276 mobile homes are moored to their spots in this sought-after Malibu Beach community that has become the Côte d’Azur of trailer parks https://t.co/68BbVXkK6U — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) September 4, 2022

Paradise Cove mobile home park has attracted a number of celebrities

Stevie Nicks isn’t the only celebrity with a mobile home in Paradise Cove. Thanks to the privacy the location offers, several stars freely ride golf carts around the property.

Matthew McConaughey, Minnie Driver, Pamela Anderson, and Betsey Johnson have all lived in the luxury trailer park.

“Paradise Cove is this magical place where kids can still run free, and where neighbors care and watch out for each other. It’s a true community in a city where massive, isolated homes are the norm,” said local real estate agent Ren Smith. “Where else can you live this close to L.A., where you get these kinds of amazing views, direct access to your own beach, miles of beautiful coastline, and still have a neighborhood feel? There is nowhere else. That’s why the cove is so special.”

