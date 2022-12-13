Stevie Nicks Reacts to Lizzo’s Speech at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Lizzo has become a superstar with hits like “Juice,” “About Damn Time,” and “To Be Loved.” But she shows time and time again that there is so much more to her than just singing, songwriting, and playing the flute.

At the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, Lizzo received the People’s Champion Award. This honor is given to the person who uses their platform to help champion social causes. Past recipients include Pink, Dwayne Johnson, and Tyler Perry.

Lizzo’s proud mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, introduced her daughter with a speech. She said, “I know that Lizzo has literally saved lives. No one is more deserving of this honor.” Lizzo’s mom may be her biggest fan, but she is in good company. People all over the world adore Lizzo’s music and her commitment to diversity and inclusion. Now, she also has a super-fan in rock icon Stevie Nicks.

Lizzo’s speech at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Lizzo accepts the People’s Champion award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards | Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Lizzo came up to the stage in a bright and colorful Alexander McQueen gown. She began her speech by saying, “I was on the fence about whether I should accept.”

She went on, “I’m here tonight because to be an icon isn’t about how long you’ve had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform. And ever since the beginning of my career, I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalized voices. So tonight, I am sharing this honor. Make some noise for the people, y’all.” She then presented 17 activists that she admires and believes “deserve the spotlight”.

Lizzo concluded, “Give them their flowers, power will always be to the people!”

Stevie Nicks responds to Lizzo

Nicks is an icon. Her band, Fleetwood Mac, is one of the world’s best-selling bands, with over 120 million records sold worldwide. She also has an extremely successful solo career.

Nicks was so impressed with Lizzo’s speech that she posted a note to the award-winner on her Instagram: “In my opinion~ your presentation last night on the People’s Choice Awards was not only so beautiful and so needed~ that you get the award for being a great woman of our time. I was so impressed and so touched that you put that together and pulled it off.”

She continued, “It was stunning — and everyone heard you. You have given all women soundbites forever — flute player, singer, songwriter, future politician…? Your name is in the stars now – Much love, Stevie Nicks.” You can feel the admiration in Nicks’ words to Lizzo.

Stevie Nicks is a ‘rock and roll mama’

Nicks has always made it clear that music comes first in her life. She made the conscious decision not to have children. The 74-year-old once told InStyle, “It’s like, Do you want to be an artist and a writer, or a wife and a lover? With kids, your focus changes. I don’t want to go to PTA meetings.”

I am gathering strength from Queen Stevie Nicks’ Oprah: Master Class. She survived everything, I can survive Monday. ✨ pic.twitter.com/EiiApHqJSA — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) December 5, 2022

Nicks has many goddaughters and has taken them and others under her wing. Natalie Maines, her friend and lead singer of The Chicks, said that Nicks calls herself the “rock and roll mama” and “she’s a mom to all women in music.” The Fleetwood Mac singer may now have these same feelings for Lizzo.