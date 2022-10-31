Stevie Nicks’ Relationship History — From Don Henley to Joe Walsh

Stevie Nicks is primarily known for her work in the band Fleetwood Mac and for her solo music career. Throughout her career, Nicks has had multiple high-profile relationships, including with bandmates Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood. Here’s a look at Nick’s relationship history.

Stevie Nicks had relationships with Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood

Two of Nicks’ most high-profile relationships are with Buckingham and Fleetwood. Nicks and Buckingham met in high school and were dating when asked to join Fleetwood Mac. While their relationship was rocky at that time, they chose to stay together for the band’s sake.

“You just have to throw yourself into your song. I mean, I broke up with Lindsey in 1976. We’d only been in Fleetwood Mac for a year and a half, and we were breaking up when we joined Fleetwood Mac,” Nicks told The New Yorker.

She continued, “So we just put our relationship kind of back together, because I was smart enough to know that, if we had broken up the second month of being in Fleetwood Mac, it would have blown the whole thing.”

Nicks also had an affair with Fleetwood while he was married to Jenny Boyd and Nicks was linked with Eagles member Don Henley.

“Everybody was so angry, because Mick was married to a wonderful girl and he had two wonderful children,” Nicks told Spin according to Music Spotlight Magazine. “I loved his family. So it couldn’t have possibly worked out. And it didn’t.”

A look at Stevie Nicks’ relationships with Don Henley and Paul Fishkin

In 1977, Nicks was involved with both Paul Fishkin and Henley. At the time, Fishkin was part of Bearsville Foghat and Records.

While Nicks and Fishkin did not work out romantically, they had a solid professional relationship. At the start of her solo career, Nicks, Fishkin, and Danny Goldberg created Modern Records to release Nicks’ debut album Bella Donna.

Nicks and Henley also started a relationship in 1977, and their relationship was more on-and-off in nature. In 1979, Nicks had an abortion while dating Henley.

“Had I married Don and had that baby, and had she been a girl, I would have named her Sara,” Nicks once told Billboard.

The singer fell for Joe Walsh

Henley was not the only person associated with the Eagles that Nicks was involved with. She also dated songwriter J.D. Souther and Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh.

“He was the one I would have married. I really looked after him, and that’s what probably scared Joe the most,” Nicks said of Walsh in Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks.

Because of her and Walsh’s drug use, Nicks found their breakup to be necessary but difficult.

“We had to break up or we thought we’d die. We were just too excessive. But there was no closure. It took me years to get over it-if I ever did,” she said in Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks.

The singer’s other notable romances

While working on her debut album Bella Donna, Nicks met producer Jimmy Iovine. The two fell for one another and dated until 1982.

She dated songwriter and producer Rupert Hine while working on her 1989 album The Other Side of the Mirror. Littler is known about her breakup from Hine other than the fact they broke up while working on The Other Side of the Mirror in England.

Nicks has been married once to Kim Anderson, who was the widower of her best friend Robin Anderson. The two married because Nicks felt like she needed to care for her friend’s young son.

“And it was just because I had this crazy, insane thought that Robin would want me to take care of Matthew. But the fact is, Robin would not have wanted me to be married to a guy I didn’t love. And therefore accidentally break that guy’s heart, too,” Nicks told The Guardian.

Nicks and Anderson ended their marriage after only three months together

