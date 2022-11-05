Stevie Nicks Revealed What Lea Michele Told Her When She Visited ‘Glee’ 

Stevie Nicks once visited the set of Glee, and the Fleetwood Mac star made quite an impression on one of the cast members, Lea Michele. Here’s what Nicks said Michele told her during her set visit and the emotional connection they shared.

Stevie Nicks moved the ‘Glee’ cast to tears

Glee season 2 features an entire episode dedicated to Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album Rumours, including performances of the songs “Dreams,” “Never Going Back Again,” and “Go Your Own Way.” In another episode, Gwyneth Paltrow performed the Fleetwood Mac song “Landslide,” written by Stevie Nicks.

Nicks, a self-professed Glee fan, visited the cast when they filmed the scenes with Paltrow. Dianna Agron, who played cheerleader Quinn Fabray, said the Fleetwood Mac singer brought the actors to tears.

“She kind of made us all cry,” Agron shared (via Yahoo). “Because she came and she said, ‘If I hadn’t been a musician, I would have been a teacher. And I would’ve hoped to send this message to kids – that although there are very important things like math and science and learning, you know, kind of the things that get you through life, there’s also [the idea that] you need to find joy. And whether that’s through music or dance or things like that, you need to have outlets in your life.’”

Stevie Nicks shared what Lea Michele told her when the Fleetwood Mac star visited ‘Glee’

Stevie Nicks made a lasting impression on the Glee cast. The Fleetwood Mac singer later revealed what Lea Michele, who played Rachel Berry, said about her set visit.

“You know, I went down there when they were doing ‘Landslide’ and I stayed there for six hours and watched them film the whole thing,” Nicks told Pride Source in 2011 (per Stevie Nicks Info). “… What I was very touched by was that Lea Michele, who plays Rachel, said to me, ‘You know, in all the big songs that we’ve done, which is many, nobody’s ever called us or come down or even written a note thanking us for doing ‘Jessie’s Girl’ or a Journey song.’”

Nicks continued, “They do such great versions of all these songs; the original writers cannot fault them. They’re magnificent – every one of them. And she goes, ‘Nobody except you has ever come down and told us that they thought we were doing a good job.’ And I thought that was so sad. Very, very disrespectful.”

The Fleetwood Mac star and Lea Michele forged an emotional bond

Stevie Nicks and Lea Michele have both spoken of the emotional bond they formed after the Fleetwood Mac star visited the Glee set.

When star Cory Monteith died of mixed drug toxicity in 2013, Nicks sent a letter to the entire cast, and a separate package to Michele, who was dating Monteith.

“I made a real serious connection with all of them,” Nicks said (via Yahoo). “And when Cory died I was devastated and I wrote a letter to the cast and I wrote to Lea and I sent her a bunch of stuff and I really tried to help.”

Michele said that Nicks was “wonderful” after Monteith’s death. “I had so many amazing people reach out to me, there for me through all of this. And I had the pleasure of having Miss Stevie Nicks call me when Cory passed away and she was so wonderful,” the Funny Girl star told MTV News. “She sent me the most beautiful letter, as well as a necklace that was hers and a book, a beautiful book of pictures.”

Michele continued, “She’s so insightful, she’s so incredible. She wrote to me in this letter, that I will find strength through my music. And at the time, it was very early in everything and it was sort of hard to grasp on to the fact that anything could help. But she was right. [Music] is and it has and it will continue to be my source of strength in all of this.”

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

