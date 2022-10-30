Stevie Nicks Revealed the Life-Changing ‘Movie Moment’ She Shared With Lindsey Buckingham

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham shared some incredible memories as Fleetwood Mac bandmates, but the singer shared one “movie moment” that stood out to her. Here’s the former couple’s experience that Nicks said changed her life.

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham | Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Stevie Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac with her then-boyfriend, Lindsey Buckingham

Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks have a history that began long before they became Fleetwood Mac bandmates. Before joining the classic rock supergroup that made them famous, the former couple was part of the band Fritz. They then formed their own duo called Buckingham Nicks.

Mick Fleetwood was looking for a new guitarist when he heard the song “Frozen Love” by Buckingham Nicks. He was so impressed by Buckingham’s guitar playing on the track that he asked him to join Fleetwood Mac. Buckingham accepted on one condition: his girlfriend had to join the band, too.

Although Fleetwood Mac reached new heights of fame and success after Buckingham and Nicks joined the band, the couple’s romance didn’t survive. Their breakup inspired several hit songs, which they performed on stage together for decades.

This generation has Taylor; my generation had Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham throwing relationship shade at each other across almost an entire album.



"And if you don't love me now, you will never love me again. I can still hear you saying you would never break the chain." pic.twitter.com/kdP59IUwY8 — John Carvalho (@John_P_Carvalho) November 18, 2021

Stevie Nicks revealed how she first met Lindsey Buckingham

Stevie Nicks opened up about the first time she met Lindsey Buckingham to Q Magazine in 2008. “I was in the 12th grade [17 years old] and he was in the 11th grade,” she said. “About halfway through the school year I was invited to some little get-together and Lindsey was sitting in a corner with a guitar and he started playing The Mamas & The Papas’ California Dreamin’. Being the brazen brat that I was, I walked right up and, knowing the song as well as I did, just burst into song and I sang it with him.”

She said after their first meeting, Buckingham “disappeared out of [her] life” until his bandmate, drummer Bobby Geary, asked her to join Fritz.

“Bob, I think, had been there that night I sang with Lindsey and said, ‘What do you think about asking that girl that sang California Dreamin’ with you that night to join our band?’” Nicks described. “And Lindsey’s like, ‘Oh, OK.’”

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham during a Fleetwood Mac press conference at the Hotel St Moritz in New York City, November 9, 1979. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns) pic.twitter.com/PcF9gVb0fL — Rhino Records (@Rhino_Records) October 15, 2021

The Fleetwood Mac singer said she had a ‘movie moment’ and knew her life was going to change

Stevie Nicks described the life-changing moment when Lindsey Buckingham and Bob Geary picked her up to play with Fritz.

“It was 1968, so the San Francisco music scene was incredible – Hendrix, Janis, it was it,” she said. “When Bobby told me it was a hard-rock San Francisco band I’m like, ‘OK, cool, I can do that… I think.’ Because I’m playing and writing good little folky songs. So Bob Geary comes to my house and picks me up in a white van and I ride away, bye bye – and I can just tell that my life is going to change.”

Nicks continued, “It was totally a movie moment. And the funny thing is, I lived in a gated community and so did Lindsey, so we get in the car and drive down one street and then another one, round the corner, and that’s it, we’re there. In the driveway of this big, beautiful house I can hear all this music coming out of the garage. Inside there’s a full-on rock band setting up and I’m like, ‘Wow, this is the real thing.’”

RELATED: Stevie Nicks Revealed What She Learned From Being ‘Blown Away’ by Janis Joplin