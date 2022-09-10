Stevie Nicks Reveals the 1 False Rumor About Her That ‘Pissed Her Off’ and ‘Hurt Her Feelings’ the Most

As one of the most famous musicians in the world, Stevie Nicks has heard plenty of rumors about herself. Most gossip doesn’t get to the “Gypsy” singer star, but there was one rumor that “hurt her feelings” and “pissed her off” more than any other.

Stevie Nicks is no stranger to rumors and gossip about Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks is no stranger to rumors and gossip. As one of the biggest rock stars of all time, she has seen plenty of unbelievable headlines about herself. She is mostly unbothered by anything false she hears. After all, one of Fleetwood Mac’s most successful albums is titled Rumours.

After Stevie Nicks and her then-boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac on New Year’s Eve in 1974, the duo helped the band create two of their biggest albums: Fleetwood Mac and Rumours.

Fleetwood Mac’s bass guitarist, John McVie, suggested the Rumours album title because he felt the members were writing “journals and diaries” about each other through their music. Those two records launched the already-famous group to new heights of stardom. And with the band’s increasing success came heavier drug and alcohol use.

Stevie Nicks shared the one rumor that ‘pissed her off’ and ‘hurt her feelings’

The “Dreams” singer famously did so much cocaine that she burned a hole the size of a coin through her nose. A plastic surgeon warned Stevie Nicks that if she snorted the drug again, she would likely drop dead.

After Nicks openly shared the medical issue with her nose, rumors started circulating that she was having cocaine enemas instead of snorting the substance. It’s the one piece of gossip Nicks can’t stand to hear.

“I’m trying to understand where something like that would have come from, because, flamboyant as I am, I am very old-fashioned and prudish,” the singer told Q Magazine in 2008. “I am not the girl that is going to walk across the room nude, not even when I was 18 years old and looked great nude.”

She added, “The idea that any man – or woman for that matter, unless they were a nurse and I was dying in a hospital – would ever get close enough to my butt is absolutely outrageous. It’s the one thing that had been said about me that has really pissed me off and hurt my feelings.”

The Fleetwood Mac singer has been candid about her drug use

Stevie Nicks has been open about her history of drug abuse. “All of us were drug addicts, but there was a point where I was the worst drug addict,” she said (via Far Out Magazine), referring to her Fleetwood Mac bandmates. “I was a girl, I was fragile, and I was doing a lot of coke … so it was dangerous.”

The singer has been to rehab twice. She checked into the Betty Ford clinic in 1986 after the plastic surgeon warned her about her nose, and then went to another hospital in 1993 for her addiction to Klonopin.

Nicks has often spoken about those periods of her life, so she has no problem with fans discussing her drug use. She just doesn’t like the false rumor about the cocaine enemas because it’s so grossly out of character for her.

