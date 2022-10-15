Stevie Nicks Reveals Her Dog Saved Her Life

Stevie Nicks is a proud dog mom who often shares photos of her precious pup Lily. And for the pooch’s birthday, the legendary musician shared a heartfelt message revealing that Lily saved her life.

Stevie Nicks loves animals and treats her pets like family

Nicks is an animal lover who adores her pets. The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer takes her dogs with her on tour and always keeps them close. She has even said she wants to be reincarnated as her dog.

But as she told Vogue, she also has a special relationship with her pet fish.

“I always have two betta fish, but they have to be separated; otherwise, they’ll kill each other,” Nicks shared. “I stick my finger into their aquarium, and the blue one will swim around my hand like a little dolphin.”

The Fleetwood Mac singer also revealed that she commemorates her fish with a special ritual when they die.

“When my fish get old and suddenly die, I have funerals for them in my backyard where I play Céline Dion,” Nicks said. “I have them filmed and everything [laughs]. It’s too much, but I thankfully haven’t had any recent fish deaths.”

Stevie Nicks says her dog Lily saved her life

4 years ago when my little Sulamith died at 18 years old~ I found this little tree fairy~ I waited 17 days~ She saved my life…Happy 4th Birthday Lily~ as we go down this path of life~ Forever love, Mama Stevie ~ P.S. Thank you Melissa pic.twitter.com/rMf8yc6j61 — Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) May 1, 2020

Nicks has almost always had a dog. Soon after her beloved Yorkshire terrier Sulamith died at age 18, she found love with her new Chinese crested puppy, Lily.

In May 2020, on Lily’s birthday, the singer took to Twitter to commemorate the day. And in the emotional message, she revealed how the pup helped save her.

“4 years ago when my little Sulamith died at 18 years old~ I found this little tree fairy~ I waited 17 days,” Nicks wrote. “She saved my life…Happy 4th Birthday Lily~ as we go down this path of life~ Forever love, Mama Stevie.”

Lily accompanies the singer on tour and knows Harry Styles

Stevie Nicks didn’t explain how Lily saved her life, but she’s spoken at length about their relationship. In a 2019 interview with InStyle, the rock star revealed that Lily accompanies her on tour and that they’re always together before performances.

“Lily has been on the road with me for most of her life, and she loves it because she gets so much attention,” Nicks said. “On the day of a show, she stays with me most of the time. She especially loves being there for my vocal warm-up. I even made up a blues song that I sing to her when it’s time for her to eat.”

Nicks also revealed that Lily knows many of her celebrity friends, including Chris Isaak, Sheryl Crow, and Harry Styles. And she noted the rest of Fleetwood Mac also adores her.

“She brings so much joy to the entire Fleetwood Mac team, from the band to the people who do the rigging to the caterers,” she added. “They all come backstage to see Lily because when there’s no dog, there’s no joy.”

