Stevie Nicks Reveals the Eagles’ Joe Walsh Dumped Her Because He Thought 1 of Them Would Die

Stevie Nicks called the Eagles’ singer and guitarist Joe Walsh the “great, great love” of her life, so why did they break up? Here’s why Nicks thinks that Walsh left her, and which other famous musician she called a “great love.”

(L-R) Stevie Nicks and Joe Walsh | Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage; Lester Cohen/WireImage

Stevie Nicks said it was love at first sight when she met the Eagles’ Joe Walsh

Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks has dated many famous musicians, including multiple members of the Eagles. But she fell hard for Joe Walsh, the band’s guitarist and singer.

“My great, great love was Joe Walsh,” Nicks told the Telegraph in September 2007, adding that she fell in love with Walsh at first sight when they met in 1983.

“I guess in a very few rare cases, some people find someone that they fall in love with the very first time they see them… from across the room, from a million miles away,” Nicks wrote in the liner notes of her TimeSpace album (per Songfacts). “Some people call it love at first sight, and of course, I never believed in that until that night I walked into a party after a gig at the hotel, and from across the room, without my glasses, I saw this man and I walked straight to him.”

During an October 2012 conversation with Interview Magazine, Walsh was asked what he thought of the Fleetwood Mac singer saying he was the “great, great love” of her life.

The Eagles star laughed and said, “I’m very humbled by it. She’s a great songwriter, a great singer and a great person.”

Stevie Nicks thinks Joe Walsh left her because he thought one of them would die

Although Stevie Nicks and Joe Walsh shared a great love, the Fleetwood Mac star revealed that drugs destroyed their relationship. Their drug abuse got so bad together that the Eagles’ guitarist feared one of them would die if they continued dating.

“Joe and I broke up because of the coke,” she told Q Magazine. “He told my friend and [backing] singer Sharon, ‘I’m leaving Stevie, because I’m afraid that one of us is going to die and the other one won’t be able to save the other person, because our cocaine habit has become so over the top now that neither of us can live through this, so the only way to save both of us is for me to leave.’”

Stevie Nicks says she 'saved' herself from addiction: 'I survived my cocaine' https://t.co/xVcjkthOVv pic.twitter.com/mZUsNq4kMF — Page Six (@PageSix) August 18, 2021

The Fleetwood Mac singer once called another famous musician ‘a great love’

The Eagles’ Joe Walsh wasn’t the only great love of Stevie Nicks’ life. She also referred to her Fleetwood Mac bandmate, Mick Fleetwood, as “one of [her] great, great loves.”

“And then I fell in love with Mick [Fleetwood]. And that went on for two years,” Nicks told Spin Magazine in October 1997. “Never in a million years could you have told me that would happen. That was the biggest surprise. Mick is definitely one of my great, great loves.”

Similarly to what happened with Walsh, Nicks said drugs damaged her relationship with Fleetwood. “The drugs didn’t help, needless to say. We did a lot of blow. I don’t remember how much we did; we spent an awful lot of money on it.”

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

RELATED: Stevie Nicks Reveals Who the ‘Great Dark Wing’ Is in The Fleetwood Mac Song ‘Sara’