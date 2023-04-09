Stevie Nicks Reveals Which Eagles Song ‘Inspired’ Her and Lindsey Buckingham

Stevie Nicks dated several members of the Eagles, but before those relationships, the singer said she and Lindsey Buckingham loved the band’s music. Here’s which Eagles song Nicks said inspired her and Buckingham before they even joined Fleetwood Mac.

Stevie Nicks | Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Stevie Nicks was in a relationship Lindsey Buckingham before dating several members of the Eagles

Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks were in a relationship when they joined Fleetwood Mac. Their acrimonious breakup inspired some of the band’s greatest hits, including “Dreams,” “Go Your Own Way,” and “Silver Springs.”

Nicks went on to date the Eagles’ drummer and vocalist Don Henley. She had an affair with Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood while in a relationship with Henley. But she managed to remain friends with the Eagles star, and years after their breakup, they released the duet “Leather and Lace.”

Nicks also dated other members of the Eagles, including guitarist Joe Walsh, whom she called the “great, great love” of her life, and songwriter John David “JD” Souther.

On this day in 1975: @FleetwoodMac play debut concert with 2 new members in Texas: Lindsey Buckingham & Stevie Nicks. pic.twitter.com/0r6YaV39LF — Tone Deaf (@tonedeaf) May 15, 2014

Stevie Nicks said this Eagles song ‘inspired’ her and Lindsey Buckingham

Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks loved the Eagles’ music before they joined Fleetwood Mac. In a 2011 interview on BBC Radio 2, Nicks said the Eagles song “Witchy Woman” inspired her and the guitarist. On the 1972 track, Henley crooned about a temptress with “raven hair and ruby lips” and “the moon in her eyes.”

“The Eagles were famous before Lindsey [Buckingham] and I moved to Los Angeles,” Nicks said (via Far Out Magazine). “We drove to LA, and I remember listening to that song, thinking what a great song it was, and of course, I’m sure as all women my age did at that point, we were all hoping that we would actually be the witchy woman. Premonition-wise, I would come to know Don Henley quite well. In fact, I even do know who the actual witchy woman was; it was someone who became a very famous jeweler.”

The “Dreams” singer continued, “The Eagles were very inspirational to both Lindsey and I because we loved their singing, and we loved their ability to bridge country and rock and roll so beautifully. I thought ‘Witchy Woman’ was just the perfect mix of country and rock and roll. And so we were very inspired by that, Lindsey and I.”

Stevie Nicks did not inspire “Witchy Woman” because she started dating Don Henley after the song’s release. But she was a huge fan of the Eagles before and during her relationships with the Eagles band members.

“Well, when Lindsey and I broke up during Rumours, I started going out with Don Henley. And you know, I was like the biggest Eagles fan of life,” Nicks said in an October 1997 interview with Spin Magazine.

“… All those Eagles were an interesting group of guys. They were such good songwriters,” she continued. “I was blown away. I was totally awestruck. I mean, I was very, very famous, but it didn’t make me less awestruck with these men than anybody else. I was just as big a fan.”