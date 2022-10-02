Stevie Nicks Reveals How Lindsey Buckingham Reacted to Her Affair With Mick Fleetwood: ‘That Was Not Good’

Stevie Nicks dated more than one of her Fleetwood Mac bandmates; the singer famously had relationships with guitarist Lindsey Buckingham and drummer Mick Fleetwood. Here’s how Nicks said Buckingham reacted to her affair with Fleetwood, and if they have ever talked about that time in their past.

Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks were in a relationship when they joined Fleetwood Mac. Founding member Mick Fleetwood heard Buckingham’s guitar playing and invited him to join the rock group, and Buckingham agreed on the condition that Nicks be allowed to join, too.

Nicks and Buckingham’s relationship was already on the rocks when they started making music with Fleetwood Mac. They agreed that they wouldn’t let the dissolution of their romance break up the band, and they continued working together for decades.

But Buckingham wasn’t the only member of Fleetwood Mac the “Gypsy” singer dated. After her relationship with the guitarist, Nicks had an affair with Fleetwood while she was dating someone else, and Fleetwood was married to Jenny Boyd.

“One night we had a party and everybody was drunk and everybody was gone and it was just me and Mick, and we ended up spending the night together,” Nicks told Q Magazine in 2008. “And I fell in love with Mick and I think Mick fell in love with me.”

She added, “It had its month of glory, which was fantastic and very romantic, and then when we got back to LA it was not romantic any more, it was horrifying. It should never have happened.”

Stevie Nicks revealed how Lindsey Buckingham reacted to her affair with Mick Fleetwood

Lindsey Buckingham was known to have a jealous streak regarding Stevie Nicks’ new boyfriends after their breakup. So how did the guitarist react when he learned that Nicks had been having an affair with Mick Fleetwood?

In October 1997, Nicks opened up to Spin Magazine about how the affair affected Buckingham and Fleetwood’s friendship. “That was not good. That was not good for anybody else in the band,” said the singer.

“Everybody was so angry, because Mick was married,” Nicks explained. “To a wonderful girl and he had two wonderful children, and I was horrified. I loved these people. I loved his family So it couldn’t have possibly worked out. And it didn’t. It just couldn’t.”

The singer said she and the guitarist have ‘never, never talked’ about the affair

Although Stevie Nicks said her affair with Mick Fleetwood was “not good” for the drummer’s relationship with Lindsey Buckingham, she also revealed that she has never discussed it with the guitarist.

“Mick and I were absolutely horrified that this happened,” Nicks told Rolling Stone in October 1997. “We didn’t tell anybody until the very end, and then it blew up and was over. And, you know, Lindsey and I have never, never talked about Mick. Ever.”

