Stevie Nicks Reveals What She and Miley Cyrus Have in Common: ‘We Just Hit It Off’

Stevie Nicks and Miley Cyrus collaborated on the song “Edge of Midnight,” a mashup of Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” and Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen.” Here’s what the Fleetwood Mac singer shared about working with the former Disney star, and what the two singers have in common.

Stevie Nicks and Miley Cyrus collaborated on the song ‘Edge of Midnight’

In November 2020, Miley Cyrus released a song with Stevie Nicks called “Edge of Midnight.” The track is a remix of Cyrus’ hit “Midnight Sky,” which came out in August 2020, and Nicks’ 1981 song “Edge of Seventeen.”

“Midnight Sky” is the third track on Cyrus’ album Plastic Hearts. The digital and vinyl edition of the record includes covers of two classic rock songs: Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” and The Cranberries’ “Zombie.” The covers, along with the sample of “Edge of Seventeen” in “Midnight Sky,” point to Cyrus’ influences and inspirations.

On Nov. 5, 2020, Cyrus shared an Instagram post that said, “@StevieNicks has always been my idol & an inspiration. It’s an honor to now call her my friend and collaborator. Edge Of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix) out everywhere!”

Stevie Nicks revealed what she and Miley Cyrus have in common

On Sept. 26, Stevie Nicks discussed her relationship with Miley Cyrus on The Zane Lowe Interview Series podcast.

“Miley and I, I didn’t really know Miley until we went into the ‘Edge of Midnight,’ ‘Edge of Seventeen’ thing. And then, we had so many phone conversations,” Nicks said before revealing what she and the “Wrecking Ball” singer have in common.

“And we’re both so loud and so talkative that we just went a million miles during our first phone conversation. And we just hit it off,” Nicks said. “And we went back and forth with Andrew Watt, her producer, therefore my producer also.”

She continued, “And then Jimmy Iovine got involved and sent them all the ‘Edge of Seventeen’ sticks, whatever that means. The sticks, where everything lives, on the sticks. And so, they had all the original vocals and everything that was important on ‘Edge of Seventeen.’”

Nicks said they might have performed the song together on New Year’s Eve, but the pandemic stopped them. “And it was super fun. And when it was done, I thought it was really excellent. And had it not been for COVID, she wanted me to come to New York and do this New Year’s Eve thing, but I couldn’t go.”

The former Disney star asked the Fleetwood Mac singer if she could use her melody

Miley Cyrus samples Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen” on “Midnight Sky,” and the Fleetwood Mac singer’s influence is apparent in the track.

Cyrus revealed that she asked Nicks for permission to use her work, and she had a backup plan in case the “Gypsy” singer said no.

“I sent her the song and I said, ‘I have an alternate melody, if you don’t want me to kind of like pay tribute to you and your greatness and how much you’ve inspired me,’” the tattooed singer recalled (per NME).

But Nicks was happy to lend her melody to Cyrus. “And she said, ‘You can borrow from me anytime.’”

