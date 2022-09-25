Stevie Nicks Reveals What ‘Ruined’ Almost ‘Every Relationship’ She’s Ever Had 

Stevie Nicks has dated plenty of famous men, including her relationships with two of her Fleetwood Mac bandmates, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood. No matter who she’s been with, Nicks says there is one thing that has “ruined” nearly “every relationship” she’s had. Here’s what we know about the Fleetwood Mac star’s relationships, what she said destroyed them, and the moment Nicks knew she’d never marry.

Stevie Nicks | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Stevie Nicks had relationships with several famous musicians

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks has dated many famous men, mostly her fellow musicians. She was in a relationship with Lindsey Buckingham when the guitarist was invited to join Fleetwood Mac. He agreed on one condition: Nicks had to join the band, too.

The couple struggled to maintain their romance as the group rocketed to the heights of fame. Still, they continued working together after their breakup, insisting that the dissolution of their relationship not break up the band.

Nicks later had an affair with drummer and founding member Mick Fleetwood, who was married to Jenny Boyd.

She went on to date Eagles drummer and vocalist Don Henley, and they even considered marriage. Years after going their separate ways, Nicks and Henley released the duet “Leather and Lace,” which stayed on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 for three consecutive weeks.

Henley wasn’t the only member of the Eagles Nicks dated. She had a relationship with singer and guitarist Joe Walsh, whom she called the “great, great love” of her life. Nicks also briefly dated the Eagles’ songwriter John David “J.D.” Souther, whom she referred to as “very, very male chauvinistic.”

Nicks went out with producer Jimmy Iovine, who worked on her 1981 debut solo album, Bella Donna. They continued developing her solo career even after their breakup.

Since Stevie Nicks is trending, here is a two-part podcast I did on her relationship with Lindsey Buckingham. I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed researching and writing it. It's pretty wild. https://t.co/R037PboHyn pic.twitter.com/NZJrQpl9tb — Lauren Modery (@Hipstercrite) May 20, 2021

Stevie Nicks revealed what ‘ruined’ all of her romantic relationships

Although the Fleetwood Mac star has been in many different relationships, they all have something in common. Stevie Nicks revealed that the same thing destroyed nearly all of her romances.

“In almost every relationship I’ve had, my career has ruined it,” Nicks told USA Today in 1991 (per In Her Own Words). “I will never be able to stay with anyone really long, because there will always come a point when they say, ‘I can’t deal with your life.’”

Although Nicks has talent, fame, and a net worth of $120 million, apparently her rock star status prevented her from forming a lasting relationship.

The Fleetwood Mac star once shared the moment she knew she would never get married

Stevie Nicks has said that she always put her career before her relationships. She knew from the beginning of her romance with Lindsey Buckingham, even before they joined Fleetwood Mac, that marriage could stifle her creativity and ability to thrive as an artist.

Nicks was asked when she knew she wouldn’t get married during a 2015 interview with Maclean’s. “Right away!” the singer responded. “In the beginning of my relationship with Lindsey, I realized that being in a relationship with a very powerful, controlling man probably wouldn’t work out for me in the future as an artist.”

Despite her intentions, Nicks was once briefly married to her best friend’s widower, Kim Anderson. They divorced after just three months, and the Fleetwood Mac star has referred to the marriage as a “terrible, terrible mistake.”

