Stevie Nicks Said Every 1 of Her Ex-Boyfriends Couldn’t ‘Deal With the Jealousy’ 

Stevie Nicks has many famous ex-boyfriends, including two of her Fleetwood Mac bandmates, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood. Nicks said there was a common thread in her past relationships – none of her partners could handle “the jealousy.” Here’s what the singer shared about her past loves.

Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks said her career ‘ruined’ all of her relationships

Stevie Nicks has had relationships with several famous musicians. She was dating Lindsey Buckingham when she and the guitarist joined Fleetwood Mac. After they broke up, Nicks had an affair with the drummer, Mick Fleetwood, who was married to Jenny Boyd.

She dated the Eagles drummer and vocalist Don Henley, and their relationship yielded the famous duet “Leather and Lace.” Nicks also dated two other members of the Eagles – singer and guitarist Joe Walsh, whom she called the “great, great love” of her life, and songwriter John David “J.D.” Souther, whom she referred to as “very, very male chauvinistic.”

Nicks went out with producer Jimmy Iovine, who helped create her 1981 debut solo album, Bella Donna. They continued working on her solo career even after their breakup.

Although the Fleetwood Mac star has had many relationships, Nicks revealed that the same thing destroyed nearly all her romances. “In almost every relationship I’ve had, my career has ruined it,” she told USA Today in 1991 (per In Her Own Words). “I will never be able to stay with anyone really long, because there will always come a point when they say, ‘I can’t deal with your life.’”

Stevie Nicks said her ex-boyfriends couldn’t ‘deal with the jealousy’

The Fleetwood Mac singer said her lifestyle of touring for months at a time made it impossible to maintain a relationship.

“I mean, everybody that I’ve ever gone with in my life – rich rock & roll stars, poor guys that didn’t have a penny, guys in completely other businesses – they finally just look at me and say, ‘I really love you, and if you were ever around, that would continue,” Stevie Nicks told Us Magazine in 1990. “‘But I don’t ever get to see you, and I can’t dig the way that you live. I can’t deal with the jealousy, I can’t deal with the fact that the whole world seems to be more important to you than I am.’”

She said it made her sad to think that jealousy was always why her relationships ended. “I’ve had many really wonderful relationships, but they always seem to end up in that bag,” Nicks said. “That’s the saddest part for me, I think.”

The Fleetwood Mac star said even the ex-boyfriends in her industry were ‘jealous’ and ‘resentful’

Stevie Nicks said she could put all the men she’s ever dated into two categories. Those relationships always ended because of her career, but for different reasons.

“If I look back over all the men in my life, there’s the first category: those are the great loves. They didn’t understand,” she said in a 2015 interview with Maclean’s. “Even if they were in the business, they were jealous and they were resentful and had a hard time with my life and they didn’t like all my friends. They didn’t like the fact that the witches of the canyon were around all the time.”

But she found it hard to connect with the men who supported her career. “The next category were men who really liked me, guys who trusted me – they were not the least bit resentful of what I did when I was on tour,” Nicks described. “They would say, ‘Bye, keep in touch, have a good time, be great on stage and maybe I’ll fly out and see you some weekend,’ but we didn’t connect in other ways because my life, my career, just got bigger.”

