Why Stevie Nicks Said Her Life Story Would Be ‘Every Little Girl’s Dream’

Stevie Nicks has had an extraordinary life as one of the faces of Fleetwood Mac, and she knows she’s living the dream. Nicks once said she recognized her story would be “every little girl’s dream.” Here’s what the singer said about her life and whether she will ever write a memoir.

Stevie Nicks | Kevin Nixon/Classic Rock Magazine/Future via Getty Images

Stevie Nicks said she wanted to write the story of her life as a ‘novel’

Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks has often said she would like to write an autobiography. But rather than a memoir, the singer said she would publish her life’s story as a memoir because she has lived a fairytale.

“Well, I’d write mine [memoir] more like a novel,” she told Us Magazine in 1990. “Because my life, the reading of it – maybe not the living of it, but the reading of it – would be every little girl’s dream. I mean, I’ve gone out with all the big rock & roll stars, I’ve flown on Learjets, I’ve had a fleet of eight limousines, I’ve rented 727 airplanes that cost $25,000 a day… and that is glamorous. There’s no getting around it. Just that part of it alone would blow people’s minds.”

She illustrated her point by sharing one of the many thrilling stories from her life. “Example: Somebody sent a tiny little four-seater Learjet once to pick me up – I was on the road and he was on the road,” Nicks said. “It picked me up after my show, flew me into Atlanta. I stayed there for that day and his show, and then right after the show, that little cranberry red Learjet sat on the ground and waited for me.”

What it's like to be in the presence of Stevie Nicks, fairy godmother of rock, by @jadabird: http://t.co/QfV39tMOu8 pic.twitter.com/hSVjTsCNyY — Vulture (@vulture) October 7, 2014

Stevie Nicks shared an example of a ‘movie moment’ from her life

Not every fairytale story from Stevie Nicks’ life was super glamorous. The Fleetwood Mac singer described another instance she felt was a “movie moment” because it was the second she knew her life was about to change in a big way.

It was when Lindsey Buckingham and his friend, Bob Geary, came to pick her up to join their band, Fritz.

“It was 1968, so the San Francisco music scene was incredible – Hendrix, Janis, it was it,” Nicks told Q Magazine in 2008. “When Bobby told me it was a hard-rock San Francisco band I’m like, ‘OK, cool, I can do that… I think.’ Because I’m playing and writing good little folky songs. So Bob Geary comes to my house and picks me up in a white van and I ride away, bye bye – and I can just tell that my life is going to change.”

She added, “It was totally a movie moment. And the funny thing is, I lived in a gated community and so did Lindsey, so we get in the car and drive down one street and then another one, round the corner, and that’s it, we’re there. In the driveway of this big, beautiful house I can hear all this music coming out of the garage. Inside there’s a full-on rock band setting up and I’m like, ‘Wow, this is the real thing.’”

Season of the witch: the power of Stevie Nicks' magical imagery https://t.co/SlqNGBTXW9 pic.twitter.com/Qh9wcRPaJY — NOISEY (@NoiseyMusic) November 4, 2017

The Fleetwood Mac star said her ‘life is a fairy tale’

Stevie Nicks’ image is inextricably tied to whimsy and magic. She embraced her fairytale reputation, even playing a witch on American Horror Story.

Nicks said she knows she lives in a dream world, but it’s not just because of her fame and success as a musician – she was just born that way.

“Well, I do really kind of live in a world of dreams and fairy tales. I mean, my life is a fairy tale, that’s for sure,” Nicks said. “And I actually read fairy tales – Grimm’s Fairy Tales and Hans Christian Anderson – and a lot of my songs come out of that kind of fairy-tale genre, because of the reading that I do, and because when I was a little girl I loved to dress up and put feathers in my hair and sparkle dust on my face. You know, that’s something that I just was kind of born with.”

RELATED: Stevie Nicks Revealed What She Learned From Being ‘Blown Away’ by Janis Joplin