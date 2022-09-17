Stevie Nicks Said ‘It’s Possible’ She and Lindsey Buckingham Would Have Married If They’d Never Joined Fleetwood Mac

Many Fleetwood Mac fans know that singer Stevie Nicks and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham have had a long, complicated relationship. But despite Nicks’ vow to never wed, she once said she and Buckingham might have married if they had never joined the rock supergroup. Here’s what Nicks said about the guitarist and where they stand today.

(L-R) Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham were dating when they joined Fleetwood Mac

Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks had a complex and, at times, tumultuous relationship that started before they joined Fleetwood Mac. The two stars have been friends, lovers, collaborators, enemies, and rivals for the majority of their lives.

After meeting in high school, Buckingham invited Nicks to join his psychedelic rock band, Fritz. The band opened for artists like Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix before the couple decided to form their own duo, Buckingham Nicks.

Mick Fleetwood heard Buckingham’s guitar playing on Buckingham Nicks’ self-titled album, and invited him to join Fleetwood Mac. Buckingham agreed on one condition: Nicks had to be part of the band, too.

The “Dreams” singer has said that the couple’s relationship was already struggling before they joined Fleetwood Mac, and they stayed together longer than they should have because they didn’t want to break up the band.

In 2018, Fleetwood Mac fired Buckingham. The guitar player has said in multiple interviews that his former girlfriend was largely responsible for his dismissal, which Nicks has vehemently denied.

Read about this telling album from Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks before they joined Fleetwood Mac → https://t.co/sugxVZii8y pic.twitter.com/wC0gunitqH — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) January 25, 2020

Stevie Nicks said she and Lindsey Buckingham might have married if they never joined Fleetwood Mac

Singer Stevie Nicks once said she thinks there’s a chance she and Lindsey Buckingham would have gotten married if they hadn’t joined Fleetwood Mac. She believes they still would have been famous musicians, but their lives would have looked very different.

“I think, in Lindsey’s heart, he thinks if we hadn’t joined Fleetwood Mac, we would still have become famous, and we probably would have gotten married and probably would have had kids and probably would have lived in San Francisco, his hometown, and our lives would have been very different and we probably would have never done drugs,” Nicks told Q Magazine in 2008.

She added, “It’s possible.”

Lindsey Buckingham’s abuse of Stevie Nicks detailed in new book https://t.co/PDqmupwIJu pic.twitter.com/7DYLmBFzCK — New York Post (@nypost) November 12, 2017

The singer was briefly married to her best friend’s widower

Stevie Nicks always said she would never marry because being an artist was too important to her, and she wanted her music career to come first.

In a 2015 interview with Maclean’s, Nicks was asked when she knew she wouldn’t get married. “Right away!” she responded. “In the beginning of my relationship with Lindsey, I realized that being in a relationship with a very powerful, controlling man probably wouldn’t work out for me in the future as an artist.”

Despite her words, Nicks was once briefly married to her best friend’s widower, Kim Anderson. They divorced after just three months, and the “Rhiannon” has referred to the marriage as a “terrible, terrible mistake.”

RELATED: The Eagles’ Joe Walsh Reacts to Stevie Nicks Calling Him the ‘Great, Great Love’ of Her Life