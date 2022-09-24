Stevie Nicks Said 1 of the Most ‘Terrible’ Times in Her Life Was Her Split From Mick Fleetwood

Not long after her messy breakup from Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks entangled herself with another Fleetwood Mac bandmate, Mick Fleetwood. She has described him as one of the great loves of her life, but their relationship did not end well. Though she said the relationship was a mistake from the start, it hurt her when things ended. She explained that accepting their breakup was one of the most terrible times of her life.

Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks | Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood had an affair

Nicks and Fleetwood began a booze-and-drug fueled affair when he was married, and she was in a relationship with Don Henley. She didn’t think it ever should have happened.

Happy Birthday to the iconic Stevie Nicks ? In 1981, Bob Welch rocked our stage along with a few friends from his former band Fleetwood Mac. Stevie joined with Bob and Mick Fleetwood to perform this rendition of ‘Gold Dust Woman’. pic.twitter.com/8D8gzOFMji — The Roxy Theatre (@theroxy) May 27, 2020

“Mick and I would never have had an affair had we not had a party and all been completely drunk and messed up and coked out, and, you know, ended up being the last two people at the party,” she said for Oprah’s Master Class. “So guess what? It’s not hard to figure out what happened — and what happened wasn’t a good thing. It was doomed. It was a doomed thing, caused a lot of pain for everybody, led to nothing.”

According to Fleetwood, the relationship spanned a few years, and they struggled to keep it a secret from their significant others and bandmates.

She said that accepting their split was hard on her

Nicks and Fleetwood ended their relationship when Fleetwood fell in love with her good friend. For a time, Nicks cut off contact with both of them. She wasn’t even able to look at Fleetwood in the studio.

“We weren’t talking to each other very much,” she told Mojo in 2003, per The Nicks Fix. “We were there, but looking past each other. Everybody was nervous: ‘Is she going to burst into tears and leave?'”

She described this period as one of the most painful of her life.

“It was probably one of the most terrible times of my life getting over the idea that Mick and I weren’t going to be together,” she said, per the book Stevie Nicks: Visions, Dreams, and Rumours by Zoe Howe.

As with her breakup with Buckingham, the sting of her split from Fleetwood was made more acidic because she had to work with him as a bandmate.

Mick Fleetwood said that Stevie Nicks was one of his soulmates

Eventually, though, Nicks and Fleetwood repaired their relationship. These days, they talk about each other with love.

“In terms of our relationship with each other, we still have the same connection to this day; we just love each other in the true sense of the word, which transcends passion,” he wrote in his book Play On. “I will take my love for her as a person to my grave, because Stevie Nicks is the kind of woman who inspires that devotion.”

He explained that he thought of her as a soulmate, even though he had moved on with other people. She felt similarly about him.

“I’ll always love Mick,” she said. It’s a wild thing to say, but no one could ever take that away from me.”

RELATED: Stevie Nicks Said Mick Fleetwood Smelled Terrible on Tour: ‘You Wouldn’t Want to Be Within 50 Feet’