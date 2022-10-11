Why Stevie Nicks Said She’s ‘Worried About Every One’ of Her Fans

Stevie Nicks recently shared an Instagram message saying that she is “worried” about her fans. Here’s what the Fleetwood Mac star wrote and how fans reacted.

Stevie Nicks shared an Instagram post saying she’s ‘worried’ about healthcare and rights

On Oct. 10, Stevie Nicks shared an Instagram post saying she’s “worried” about “every one” of her followers.

“Dear Friends, Fans and Women of America, from 18 to 100 years old,” Nicks began her lengthy post. “I am sending you out a formal poem that I wrote not very long ago – and the next day – made it into a song.”

The “Rhiannon” singer continued, “At 74 years old, I can honestly say that I’m worried about every one of you. Worried about health care, and just in general, worried about your God given rights.”

Nicks urged fans to register to vote before sharing her poem “Get It Back” on the following slides. The poem contains the lines, “Don’t let them/ Take your power/ Don’t leave it alone/ In the final hours/ They’ll take your soul/ They’ll take your power.

“Don’t close your eyes and hope for the best/ The dark is out there/ The light is going fast/ And all the rights you had yesterday/ Are taken away/ And now you’re afraid/ You should be afraid/ Because everything I fought for/ Long ago in a dream – is gone.”

Stevie Nicks fans gave mixed reactions to the Fleetwood Mac singer’s Instagram post

Fans commented on Stevie Nicks’ Instagram post, and their reactions were mixed. Many posted politically charged comments revealing which party they would vote for in the upcoming election.

Some thanked the singer for opening up and encouraging her followers to vote. “Thank you for sharing your wisdom, Stevie,” one fan wrote. “Hoping the collective energy of strong women in this country keeps change coming – we need it. Hope to hear you sing these words soon!”

“Oh Stevie. You are so wonderful and it’s such a scary time,” said one fan, while another commented, “Thank you Stevie. You are an inspiration to women everywhere.”

But others suggested they wished the singer hadn’t commented on politics, leaving messages like, “With all due respect, I wish musicians would stick with music and stay away from politics.”

The Fleetwood Mac singer has been candid about her abortion

In 1979, Stevie Nicks became pregnant while dating the Eagles singer Don Henley. She chose to terminate the pregnancy and has since said that without her abortion, Fleetwood Mac wouldn’t exist.

“If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac,” she told The Guardian in October 2020. “There’s just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked constantly. And there were a lot of drugs, I was doing a lot of drugs … I would have had to walk away.”

Nicks added, “And I knew that the music we were going to bring to the world was going to heal so many people’s hearts and make people so happy. And I thought: you know what? That’s really important. There’s not another band in the world that has two lead women singers, two lead women writers. That was my world’s mission.”

