Stevie Nicks Says if You’re Missing These 3 Things in Life, You ‘Better Have a Dog’

Stevie Nicks has seen and been through it all. After decades of making music, traveling the world, and meeting fans, she’s earned the right to give meaningful advice.

The singer once shared her thoughts on life and love. And she pointed out three things that could be remedied by getting a dog.

Stevie Nicks loves her dogs and wants to be reincarnated as one

Nicks is a proud dog owner who treats her pooches more like family than pets. She had her Yorkshire Terrier, Sulamith, for 18 years. Soon after he died, she brought home her new love: a Chinese Crested pup named Lily.

Nicks loves dogs so much that she hopes to be one someday. In a 2001 interview with Vanity Fair, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer talked about reincarnation and suggested she’d like to return to the world as a dog like Sulamith.

“I’d come back as a Yorkshire Terrier,” Nicks enthused, “Owned by me.”

Stevie Nicks shares her life advice on when to get a dog

Nicks has seen the world through the eyes of an international rock star. But she has also gone through heartbreak and loss.

A few years ago, Nicks opened up about her love for Lily and how she takes her everywhere, including on tour. When talking about life and love, she noted that three missing things warrant getting a dog.

“I always say if you’re not married and you don’t have kids or live in a commune with other people, then you’d better have a dog,” Nicks suggested via InStyle.

Nicks herself is not married and has no children. And she revealed how Lily is there for her through every tough moment.

” I never feel lonely because she follows me around and keeps me laughing with all the goofy things she does,” Nicks added. “With Lily there, I always feel good.”

Stevie Nicks’ dog saved her life

Stevie Nicks in 2015 | Walter McBride/WireImage

In her chat with InStyle, Nicks recalled how she looked for a new dog after Sulamith’s death. And she noted that she fell in love as soon as she saw Lily’s picture online.

“She looked so cute, like a little tree fairy,” the rock legend recalled. “I immediately got on a plane to Houston to meet her. Sitting there on the floor in the midst of a litter of Chinese crested puppies, I knew she was the one.”

Nicks went through dozens of names for the pup. But she settled on Lily because it reminded her of “an old chanteuse or a sophisticated actress.”

Lily goes on tour with Nicks, and the two spend most of their time together. For Lily’s birthday, the rock star tweeted a sweet message and revealed the significant impact the pooch has made in her life.

4 years ago when my little Sulamith died at 18 years old~ I found this little tree fairy~ I waited 17 days~ She saved my life…Happy 4th Birthday Lily~ as we go down this path of life~ Forever love, Mama Stevie ~ P.S. Thank you Melissa pic.twitter.com/rMf8yc6j61 — Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) May 1, 2020

“4 years ago when my little Sulamith died at 18 years old, I found this little tree fairy,” Nicks wrote. “I waited 17 days. She saved my life…Happy 4th Birthday Lily, as we go down this path of life. Forever love, Mama Stevie.”

