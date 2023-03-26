Stevie Nicks Says This Singer Could Have Been ‘the Third Girl in Fleetwood Mac’

Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie bonded over being the only women in Fleetwood Mac, but according to the “Gypsy” singer, there’s one other musician who could have been “the third girl” in the group. Here’s which artist Nicks wished could have been part of the iconic band and what she said about her.

Stevie Nicks | Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie made a pact as the only women in Fleetwood Mac

Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks are the best-known female members of the classic rock supergroup Fleetwood Mac. Bekka Bramlett sang with the band for two years, but Nicks and McVie have been affiliated with the group for decades.

Men dominated the rock and roll genre, so it was a big deal when singer Nicks became a figurehead of the band started by Mick Fleetwood, Peter Green, and Jeremy Spencer. McVie joined the group in 1970, and Nicks came as part of a package deal with her guitarist boyfriend, Lindsey Buckingham, on New Year’s Eve in 1974.

Nicks and McVie became close friends and bonded over being among the few women in the male-dominated rock music industry. The “Dreams” singer revealed that she and McVie made a “pact” with each other early in their careers.

“We made a pact at the very beginning,” Nicks shared in an October 2020 interview with CBS, “That if we were ever in a room of super famous guitar players that didn’t treat us with the respect that we thought that we deserved, that we would just stand up and say, ‘This party’s over,’ and we would walk out.”

"We made a pact that we would never accept being treated as second-class citizens in the music business. That when we walked into a room none of the uber-rockstar group of men would look through us. And they never did."

Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac pic.twitter.com/LFnvcJgxhV — Eric Alper ? (@ThatEricAlper) October 10, 2022

Stevie Nicks said Lorde could have been ‘the third girl in Fleetwood Mac’

There’s one female artist Nicks said she wished was part of Fleetwood Mac: her fellow singer, Lorde. But Lorde was born in 1996, decades after Nicks and McVie joined Fleetwood Mac, so it wasn’t meant to be.

During a concert, Nicks spoke of her admiration for the “Mood Ring” singer. “I actually don’t know her, and I wish she was here,” she said (per Far Out Magazine). “I was hoping I would get to cross paths with her.”

Nicks added that Lorde could have been “the third girl” in Fleetwood Mac. “But I think she is so very talented,” she said. “Like, if she had been my age, and lived our age, she probably would have been the third girl in Fleetwood Mac. So, if you run into her, please tell her that I’m looking for her.”

See Stevie Nicks, Lorde, Cardi B and more in the best photos from #GRAMMYs week https://t.co/erirciCHOI pic.twitter.com/8iKZdIDEIi — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 30, 2018

Lorde has admired Fleetwood Mac for years

Stevie Nicks has expressed her admiration for Lorde, and the feeling is undoubtedly mutual. The New Zealand native once called Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 Rumours album the “perfect record” (per Far Out Magazine).

And in a since-deleted Instagram post, Lorde shared how the band had impacted her life. She said, “LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, I SAW THE BEST CONCERT OF MY LIFE LAST NIGHT AND IT WAS FLEETWOOD MAC.”

She described how getting a ticket had been nearly impossible, and it was pouring down rain at the show, but it was all worth it. “Never before has a band given so much to me…every song had a place in my heart, in the fabric of my childhood and my family life.”

Lorde also gushed about Nicks. “STEVIE. how purely magical it was to see her in front of me, my crescent moon mother, in the flesh, all in black, her hair playing tricks with the light.”