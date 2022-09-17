Stevie Nicks Shares How She Decided the Perfect Name for Her Dog

Stevie Nicks is one of the biggest names in rock ‘n’ roll, infusing her lyrics with her love for all things witchy. That love of witchcraft extends into her day-to-day life as well. THe singer has a passion for nature and animals. When it came time to name one of her beloved dogs, Nicks relied on her more dramatic instincts to choose the perfect name.

Is Stevie Nicks a witch?

While Nicks has said time and time again that she is not a witch, the world continues to believe the Fleetwood Mac star practices witchcraft. From the beginning of her fame in 1975, people have insisted on classifying Nicks as a witch.

A lot of this is due in part to Nicks’ passion for the occult and mysticism. She has imbued her lyrics with this love. One of her hits, “Rhiannon,” tells the story of a Welsh witch. Songs like “Dreams,” “Bella Donna,” and “Sisters Of The Moon” also follow a witchy theme.

The rock star has denied all claims that she is a practitioner of the dark arts. In a 1983 interview, Nicks chalked it all up to a simple love of a gothic aesthetic.

“I do not believe in witchcraft as a natural philosophy at all,” she emphasized, according to ET Online. “I just think it’s fun. And I love black clothes and I love moons and stars and Merlin hats and Mickey Mouse. But no, I do not believe in that side of it at all.”

How Stevie Nicks came up with the perfect name for dog Lily

Nicks might not be a witch. But she relied on some of her more mystical instincts to come up with a name for her Chinese crested dog, Lily. Nicks explained to InStyle:

“My dog, Lily, is something else. I started looking for a dog about three and a half years ago, and when I first saw a picture of her online, she looked so cute, like a little tree fairy. I immediately got on a plane to Houston to meet her. Sitting there on the floor in the midst of a litter of Chinese crested puppies, I knew she was the one.”

The Fleetwood Mac singer continued, “I went through every possible name you could imagine, and then I came up with Lily because it made me think of an old chanteuse or a sophisticated actress. Her personality actually reminds me a lot of Marilyn Monroe’s.”

Nicks even claims Lily shares some of her “idiosyncrasies,” from being dramatic to needing time by herself. The singer even credits the dog with saving her life after her grief at losing her longtime four-legged companion Sulamith.

Why Stevie Nicks’ dog Sulamith ‘freaked [her] out’ at first

Nicks named Sulamith after one of her favorite artists: the German artist Sulamith Wülfing, who was famous for painting mystic scenes and characters.

While Nicks and Sulamith shared a deep bond, the singer admitted the dog’s appearance initially freaked her out. When she first saw Sulamith in the late ’90s, Nicks said she thought the dog was deathly ill or was suffering from a serious health condition.

“I totally freaked out!” Nicks explained. At the time, she was unaware that Sulamith was part hairless Chinese crested. This meant the dog had large patches of long hair surrounding bald spots.

