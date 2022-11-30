Stevie Nicks Shares Touching Tribute After ‘Best Friend’ Christine McVie’s Death

Christine McVie died on Nov. 30, and her “best friend” and Fleetwood Mac bandmate, Stevie Nicks, has reacted to the news of her death. Here’s what Nicks said after hearing the sad news about McVie.

Stevie Nicks reacts after Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie died at age 79

On Nov. 30, Christine McVie, best known as the keyboardist, singer, and songwriter for Fleetwood Mac, died after a brief illness. She was 79 years old.

The musician’s family announced her death on social media, writing that she “passed away peacefully” at a hospital with her loved ones.

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death,” the statement read (per People). “She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

Shortly after the news that Christine McVie died broke, Stevie Nicks shared a tribute to her former Fleetwood Mac bandmate.

Stevie Nicks shared a handwritten message after her ‘best friend’ Christine McVie died

Singer Stevie Nicks took to Instagram to share a tribute to Christine McVie hours after news of the Fleetwood Mac keyboardist’s death broke. Nicks shared three photos of a handwritten note she wrote.

“A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had died,” Nicks wrote. “I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now.

Nicks shared the lyrics to the song “Hallelujah” by HAIM, written in her own handwriting. She concluded, “See you on the other side, My Love. Don’t forget me. Always, Stevie.”

Christine McVie has died at 79. “To be in a band with another girl who was this amazing musician—she kind of instantly became my best friend,” Stevie Nicks said, of her relationship with McVie.https://t.co/p2dHUDsLzP pic.twitter.com/7vHmuWJ4ed — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) November 30, 2022

The Fleetwood Mac bandmates were very close

As the only two women in Fleetwood Mac for decades, Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie were exceptionally close. They often spoke of their bond and friendship in interviews.

McVie once took a 15-year hiatus from the group due to her fear of flying. In January 2015, she told the New Yorker about the thoughtful present Nicks gave her to celebrate her return to Fleetwood Mac. The gift was a silver chain link bracelet with a diamond feather charm.

“Stevie gave me this chain,” McVie reportedly said while fiddling with the trinket on her wrist. “It used to have a diamond feather on it. It’s a metaphor, you know. That the chain of the band will never be broken. Not by me, anyways. Not again by me.”

