Stevie Nicks Has A Special Gift For Lorde: ‘I’ve Never Been Able to Give It to Her’

Stevie Nicks and her fellow singer Lorde are big fans of each other, and the Fleetwood Mac star even said she has a special present for the New Zealand native. Here’s the gift Nicks wants to give Lorde and what the two musicians have said about each other.

(L-R) Stevie Nicks and Lorde | Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic; Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Stevie Nicks has a special gift for fellow singer Lorde

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks is such a big fan of Lorde that she spoke about her in a February 2022 interview with The New Yorker. Nicks revealed that she had a very special present for the “Royals” singer but never had the opportunity to give it to her.

“You know, the last show that Fleetwood Mac did in New Zealand, I found out that she had come with her parents, and she didn’t tell me she was even coming, so I didn’t get to meet her,” Nicks said. “I have a moon for her, and it’s in a box with a little note, and I’ve never been able to get it to her.”

Nicks has a magical and mystical reputation, but no, she wasn’t planning to give Lorde the actual moon – the “Dreams” singer was referring to one of her famous crescent-shaped necklaces.

See Stevie Nicks, Lorde, Cardi B and more in the best photos from #GRAMMYs week https://t.co/erirciCHOI pic.twitter.com/8iKZdIDEIi — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 30, 2018

Stevie Nicks has been known to give moon necklaces to her close friends

Nicks, who is known for her signature witchy style, has been known to give gold moon-shaped necklaces to her friends and fellow artists. She often wears one herself, and it can even be spotted in some of the photos from her earliest days with Fleetwood Mac.

Some of the lucky recipients of Nicks’ moon necklaces include Taylor Swift and the Haim sisters. Not just anyone gets the coveted token of the singer’s friendship, so it was indeed a rare gift for Lorde.

Nicks also gave Lorde another gift – she dedicated a performance of “Landslide” to her during a 2019 Fleetwood Mac show in Lorde’s hometown of Auckland, New Zealand.

Before performing the song, Nicks said she was “very, very inspired by” the young singer (per Far Out Magazine).

Related Miley Cyrus Reveals Dolly Parton and Stevie Nicks Both Make This Sweet Gesture

Lorde called the Fleetwood Mac singer her ‘crescent moon mother’

Stevie Nicks has publicly expressed her admiration for Lorde, and the “Mood Ring” singer has idolized the Fleetwood Mac star for years. She once called the band’s 1977 album Rumours the “perfect record” (per Far Out Magazine).

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Lorde shared how significantly Fleetwood Mac and the Rumours album have impacted her life. She said, “never before has a band given so much to me…every song had a place in my heart, in the fabric of my childhood and my family life.

She added, “It made me believe what Lindsey [Buckingham] said about the making of Rumours and where they are now – that it was destiny.”

Lorde also gushed about Nicks. “Stevie’s voice was sharp and clear and full,” she said. “How purely magical it was to see her in front of me, my crescent moon mother, in the flesh, all in black, her hair playing tricks with the light.”