Stevie Nicks Teases New Music With Dolly Parton, and Fans Say It’s Going to ‘Break the Internet’

Dolly Parton is working on a new rock album, and she has enlisted the help of her “new friend,” Stevie Nicks. Here’s what the Fleetwood Mac star revealed about the upcoming project and how fans reacted.

Dolly Parton celebrated her 77th birthday by releasing a new song

On Jan. 19, Dolly Parton turned 77. The singer, actor, and philanthropist celebrated her birthday by releasing a brand new song for her millions of fans to enjoy.

“Happy birthday to me, happy birthday to me! [music notes emoji],” Parton captioned an Instagram video announcing the track. “Today, I decided I’m not gonna get, I’m gonna give. My new song, ‘Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There’ is out now.”

In the accompanying video, she explained that the song came to her in a dream. Parton envisioned God standing on a mountain, looking down at humans and saying, “Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There.”

The song features the lyrics, “Don’t make me have to come down there/ My children, you had best beware/ If you don’t pay attention, consequences will be dire/ Don’t make me have to come down there.”

Stevie Nicks teased new music with Dolly Parton

On Dolly Parton’s birthday, Stevie Nicks teased a collaboration with the “9 to 5” singer on Instagram.

The Fleetwood Mac star shared a photo showing the two musicians seated next to each other in front of a soundboard in a recording studio. The back of Nicks’ head was visible in the picture, as was Parton’s signature blonde coiffe.

“Happy Birthday to my new friend, Dolly! Had so much fun singing with you!” Nicks captioned the promising image.

Parton, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, has enlisted several rock musicians to help create her upcoming album. She said during an appearance on The View (via (per Variety), “If I’m going to be in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, I better do something to earn it. So I’m doing a rock ‘n’ roll album and I’m having a lot of the rock stars that I met that night be on the album with me.”

Parton confirmed that the upcoming album will feature contributions from Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, John Fogerty, Pink, and Brandi Carlile.

Fans can’t wait to hear the two stars’ collaboration

Dolly Parton and Stevie Nicks fans can’t wait to hear the collaboration between the two iconic artists. They shared their excitement in the comments section of the “Gypsy” singer’s Instagram post.

Fellow musician Margo Price commented, “The duet we’ve been waiting for [two heart eyes emojis].”

One fan wrote, “Just casually about to break the internet,” while another said, “Two queens coming together to maximize their joint slay!!”

One fan noted the differences in Nicks and Parton’s vocal stylings. “It will be interesting to hear what their voices sound like together being their voices are polar opposite. Looking forward to it. Love them both!”

And another fan called for Miley Cyrus, who has collaborated with both Parton (who is the former Disney star’s godmother) and Nicks in the past, to get involved. “Iconic duo! Throw Miley in the mix!!! [fire emoji].”