Stevie Nicks Thinks Lindsey Buckingham Never Listened to ‘24 Karat Gold’ – Even Though ‘Half’ the Songs Are About Him

Some of Fleetwood Mac’s best songs are about Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks’ tumultuous relationship. Their romance also inspired many tracks from Nicks’ solo albums. Here’s what the singer said about her 24 Karat Gold record and whether her ex-boyfriend ever listened to the songs about him.

Stevie Nicks said half of the songs on her solo album ‘24 Karat Gold’ are about Lindsey Buckingham

Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks released her solo album 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault in 2014. Although she and her bandmate Lindsey Buckingham broke up decades before the album’s release, Nicks revealed that “half” of the songs on the record are about the guitarist.

“Nobody from Fleetwood Mac has heard this record yet,” she told Rolling Stone in October 2014. “When the time comes to hear it, they’ll like it. Lindsey will love it – half of these songs are about him!”

Nicks said she and her ex-boyfriend would likely continue writing songs about each other until their deaths. “We write about each other, we have continually written about each other, and we’ll probably keep writing about each other until we’re dead,” said the singer. “That’s what we have always been to each other. Together, we have been through great success, great misunderstandings, a great musical connection.”

Stevie Nicks said she doesn’t know if Lindsey Buckingham ever listened to ‘24 Karat Gold’

In a September 2016 interview with The New York Times, Stevie Nicks was asked about Lindsey Buckingham’s reaction to 24 Karat Gold.

“Well, I don’t know,” Nicks answered. “I don’t even know if he ever listened to the record and, honestly, I don’t care.”

The “Rhiannon” singer said she didn’t care if any of her Fleetwood Mac bandmates listened to her solo work. “I gave up caring about how everybody else in Fleetwood Mac feels about my solo work a long time ago. It’s not their thing,” she said. “If my feelings were ever hurt, it was after Bella Donna, when I didn’t feel that anybody even listened to it. That was in 1981.”

The song ‘She Loves Him Still’ is likely about the former Fleetwood Mac couple

One of the songs from Stevie Nicks’ album 24 Karat Gold widely believed to be about Lindsey Buckingham is the track “She Loves Him Still.” It contains the lyrics, “No one understands this man/ No one ever will/ Till his dying day not even he himself can change that/ She loves him still.”

Buckingham seemingly agreed with the song’s message in a 2021 interview with The Times. “There were a number of years where I wasn’t over her,” he said. “It is possible that she has never been completely over me either.”