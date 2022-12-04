Stevie Nicks Thinks ‘How Still My Love’ Is 1 of Her Few ‘Sexy’ Songs

Stevie Nicks is the songwriter behind “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac. She’s also the solo artist behind “Edge of Seventeen,” earning a reputation for writing about “the bouquets and the flowers.” Here’s why “How Still My Love” is a departure for the vocalist.

Stevie Nicks released music as a solo artist, including ‘Edge of Seventeen’

Stevie Nicks performs during the third day of the ‘Hard Rock Calling’ music festival | Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Some know her as a Fleetwood Mac member. After joining as a vocalist, Nicks wrote (and co-wrote) chart-topping originals for the rock band — including “Dreams,” “Landslide,” and “Rhiannon.”

Even if Fleetwood Mac continued touring and performing music into the 1990s and 2000s, Nicks branched out as a solo artist, creating “Edge of Seventeen” and headlining several music festivals.

Stevie Nicks describes ‘How Still My Love’ as a ‘sexy’ song

One of her Bella Donna originals is “How Still My Love,” which features a unique sound for the songwriter. This is particularly true of the live performance, as noted in a 2009 interview.

“I really don’t write extremely sexual songs, never have,” Nicks said, according to Far Out Magazine. “I’m always going to write about the bouquets and the flowers [laughs].”

“But ‘How Still My Love’ really is a sexy song,” she noted, “and being that it’s one of my few sexy songs, when we do it onstage, it’s fun. It’s kind of woozy and it’s slow, but it’s got a really great beat — kind of a strip-tease, a little burlesque, a little Dita Von Teese-y.”

What is ‘How Still My Love’ by Stevie Nicks about?

Since its Spotify debut, “How Still My Love” has earned over 3 million plays. As an original performed and written by Nicks, this track was included in 1981’s Bella Donna. According to Stevie Nicks Info, inspiration for this track’s title came from two books she found in a hotel.

“One was called How Still My Love and one was called In the Still of the Night, and I used both, but I never even opened up the books, so I have no idea what they were about,” she said. “Whenever I come into a room with a library, in a hotel or whatever, I pull them all down and just sit — I get a lot of ideas that way.”

“How still my love / In the still of the night,” the song ends. “How still my love / In the still of the night / It’s me that’s talkin’ to you / In the still of the night.”

There are not-so-secret references to Fleetwood Mac songs — and her relationship with Lindsey Buckingham. In one part, the artist mentions “Go Your Own Way,” a song written by Buckingham for the rock band.

“Standing in the doorway,” Nicks sings. “Watching out to sea / Calling out to me / You go your way / Go on go on.”

Now, music by Nicks (and Fleetwood Mac) is available on most major streaming platforms.

