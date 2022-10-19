Stevie Nicks Thought She Was ‘Too Ambitious’ to Date Other Members of Her Old Band

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham detailed their breakup in Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours. Before that, though, Nicks said she didn’t date members of her old band. The reason? Partly because she was “too ambitious for them.” Here’s what we know about the “Dreams” songwriter.

Stevie Nick and Lindsey Buckingham performed with Fritz (The Fritz Rabyne Memorial Band)

Photo of Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac; singer and songwriter Stevie Nicks performing live | Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

Nicks earned her reputation as the “White Witch,” starring on American Horror Story and writing chart-topping original songs. She was a vocalist for Fleetwood Mac, appearing in the rock group with her ex-boyfriend-turned-musical partner Buckingham.

However, before switching to Fleetwood Mac, and even before creating music as the “Buckingham Nicks” duo, these artists performed with the band, Fritz. Also known as The Fritz Rabyne Memorial Band, Fritz formed in the 1960s.

Band members included Bob Aguirre, Brian Kane, Jody Moreing, Javier Pacheco, and Cal Roper, and since their debut, Fritz opened for well-known artists like Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix.

Stevie Nicks said she was ‘too ambitious’ for members of her old band

Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks detailed more of Nicks’ experience with Fritz. That included her struggles being one of the few women in the group — and how that impacted her romantic relationships.

“Nobody in that band wanted me as their girlfriend because I was too ambitious for them,” Nicks said, according to author Stephen Davis. “But they didn’t want anyone else to have me either. If anyone else in the band started spending any time with me, the other three would literally pick that person apart — to the death.”

“They all thought I was in it for the attention,” she continued. “These guys didn’t take me seriously at all. I was just a girl singer and they hated the fact that I got a lot of the credit.”

Buckingham and Nicks eventually started their romance and branched off to create their self-titled album. Later, Buckingham was asked to join Fleetwood Mac, with the performer roping in Nicks.

Thanks to contributions from Buckingham and Nicks, Fleetwood Mac earned international success. They snagged several Grammy nominations, even taking home the Album of the Year award for Rumours.

Nicks and Buckingham lamented the breakup in Rumours originals, including Buckingham’s “Go Your Own Way” — even if it somewhat stretched the truth over what happened. Nicks wrote “Dreams” for Fleetwood Mac, which became one of the band’s most popular releases.

They both teamed up with Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, and John McVie to write “The Chain.” After her relationship with Buckingham, Nicks briefly dated Mick Fleetwood of the same band, singing about it on “Storms.” Eventually, Nicks released music as a solo artist, including “Edge of Seventeen.”

