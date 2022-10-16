Stevie Nicks Thought Her ‘Best Friend’ Harry Styles Was a Member of NSYNC

Stevie Nicks and Harry Styles are close friends, but apparently, they are still learning some things about each other. The Fleetwood Mac singer once mistakenly said the former One Direction member was part of the 90s band NSYNC. Here’s what Nicks said about Styles and how fans reacted.

Stevie Nicks and Harry Styles are close friends

Harry Styles has been a fan of Stevie Nicks since he was a child. He grew up listening to her solo work and her songs with Fleetwood Mac.

He finally got the chance to meet his idol in 2015, after she performed in London. Styles gave Nicks a birthday cake with her name on it.

Their friendship blossomed from there, and Nicks has called Styles “the son she never had.” They have performed on stage together many times. When the Fleetwood Mac singer was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, Styles gave a heartfelt speech in which he referred to Nicks as “everything you’ve ever wanted in a lady, in a lover, in a friend.”

Nicks heard the “Sign of the Times” singer’s Fine Line album before it came out, and she gave him advice. She even said that her friendship with Styles transcends this lifetime, as she claimed they were “best, best friends in another life.”

Styles and Nicks are certainly close, but there’s one thing the “Gypsy” singer doesn’t know about her friend – she once mistakenly called him a member of NSYNC.

Stevie Nicks once said Harry Styles was in NSYNC

When Harry Styles accompanied Stevie Nicks to her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the Fleetwood Mac star accidentally referred to the “Watermelon Sugar” singer as a member of NSYNC.

After the two performed together, they headed backstage for photos and interviews. Nicks started talking about her friendship with the former One Direction member.

“What I really loved about Harry was that when he decided to make a solo record from NSYNC…” but Nicks paused, catching her mistake. “Not NSYNC, sorry. I’m never gonna live that one down! One Direction.”

She continued, “Well, I liked one Direction too, so… anyway, when Harry decided to make a record, he could have gone one or two ways: he could have made a serious pop record, which would have been less of a risk, or he could have made a rock and roll record and take a risk, and he did.”

Fans can’t get over the Fleetwood Mac singer’s NSYNC blunder

Stevie Nicks fans still talk about her mistaking Harry Styles for a member of NSYNC years later, and most seem to find the blunder endearing.

“We all know she’s a solo stan. Truly a queen,” one fan tweeted.

Another fan tweeted, “Stevie Nicks just accidentally said Harry Styles was in NSYNC and it was an extremely magical moment.”

And another fan tweeted, “If Stevie Nicks says that Harry Styles was in *NSYNC, then Harry Styles was in *NSYNC.”

