Stevie Nicks Twirled Her Way Onto the ‘School of Rock’ Broadway Stage

The Stevie Nicks song “Edge of Seventeen” played an integral part in the 2003 movie School of Rock. When the popular film became a Broadway musical, the Fleetwood Mac singer once surprised an audience by joining the cast on stage. Here’s what Nicks said about her Broadway debut and how she felt about Jack Black and Joan Cusack singing her famous song in the film.

The Stevie Nicks song ‘Edge of Seventeen’ is featured in the movie ‘School of Rock’

The 2003 movie School of Rock heavily features a song by Stevie Nicks from her 1981 solo album, Bella Donna.

In a memorable scene from the film, Jack Black’s character convinced Principal Mullins, portrayed by Joan Cusack, to break the rules and allow his class to go on a field trip. He took her to a bar and played the Stevie Nicks song “Edge of Seventeen” on the jukebox.

The usually uptight principal got a little tipsy and declared the track her favorite song. She then granted Black permission to take his students to a concert.

Will never not think of Joan Cusack in "School of Rock" when I hear "Edge of Seventeen"

Stevie Nicks surprised a ‘School of Rock’ Broadway musical audience by joining the cast on stage

Over a decade after the movie came out, School of Rock was made into a Broadway musical that ran from 2016 to 2019.

Stevie Nicks shocked the audience – and made her Broadway debut – by joining the cast on stage for an April 2016 performance. She twirled her way up to the microphone, where she sang an encore of the Fleetwood Mac song “Rhiannon.”

“To be in the presence of these kids that are so amazing that honestly sometimes I close my eyes and I’m not sure that it’s not Fleetwood Mac,” she told the roaring crowd after the song (per Society of Rock). “It’s very trippy. They are so good.”

The Fleetwood Mac singer said she loved seeing ‘Edge of Seventeen’ in the Jack Black movie

It’s no surprise that Stevie Nicks endorsed the School of Rock Broadway musical. She loved seeing her song “Edge of Seventeen” in the School of Rock movie, which she admitted to watching several times.

“I’m so thrilled and so honored that Jack Black and Joan Cusack would pick my song,” Nicks told Edmonton Sun (per The Ledge Rumours).

“Can you imagine the first time I saw that? I died. I have watched that movie probably 50 times. And I never get tired of it,” the singer continued. “Because just the idea – school of rock – I loved it. I would go into a school to be a teacher just to have that school of rock thing happen. I think it’s the cutest thing ever.”