Stevie Nicks Wrote ‘Landslide’ After a Huge Fight With Lindsey Buckingham

Stevie Nicks was one of the songwriters for the Grammy Award-winning group Fleetwood Mac, even writing the hit “Landslide” about her relationship with another band member. What is “Landslide” about, and where did she write the track? Here’s what Nicks said about the landslide bringing her down.

Stevie Nicks was a member of Fleetwood Mac, writing songs like ‘Landslide’ and ‘Rhiannon’

Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, John McVie of Fleetwood Mac | GAB Archive/Redferns via Getty Images

Fleetwood Mac featured musicians Peter Green, Mick Fleetwood, Jeremy Spencer, and John McVie. Nicks also lent her voice (and tambourine skills) to the group, appearing on hits like “Go Your Own Way,” “Don’t Stop,” “The Chain,” and “Never Going Back Again.”

This band received recognition for several original releases, including Rumours’ Grammy Award for Album Of The Year. “Dreams” became the background sound of a cranberry juice TikTok trend.

Even years after disbanding, Fleetwood Mac earns millions of streams on music platforms. “The Chain” is among their most popular releases with over 730 million Spotify plays — “Dreams” has over a billion Spotify plays.

What is ‘Landslide’ by Fleetwood Mac about?

Another fan-favorite, “Landslide” currently has over 470 million Spotify plays with other musicians covering the Fleetwood Mac original. The song was written by Nicks, detailing her real-life experiences and inspired by the Colorado landscape.

“When you’re in Colorado, and you’re surrounded by these incredible mountains, you think ‘avalanche,” Nicks said of writing the hit. “It meant the whole world could tumble around us, and the landslide would bring you down.”

“Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love,” the verse states. “Can the child within my heart rise above? Can I sail through the changing ocean tides? Can I handle the seasons of my life?”

Nicks wrote this song about her relationship with Buckingham, describing her emotions while he was on tour with Don Everly. Reportedly, there was an argument between the couple, although the specifics are unclear.

“She sat on the couch crying that she and Lindsey had had this fight,” Keith Olsen said during an interview with Music Spotlight Magazine.”I got my guitar out and handed it to her and said, ‘Go in the bedroom and write about it.’ And that’s what she did. I fell asleep on the couch.”

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham were dating when Fleetwood Mac formed

These musicians began their friendship-turned-romance while they were still high school students. The duo created Fleetwood Mac and continued their music career together, both writing songs for Fleetwood Mac.

“I believed that Lindsey shouldn’t have to work, that he should just lay on the floor and practice his guitar and become more brilliant every day,” Nicks said during an interview with Uncut magazine in 2003.

Since their split, Nicks earned recognition as a solo artist, releasing “Edge of Seventeen” and collaborating with Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, and others. Now, music by Fleetwood Mac is available on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

