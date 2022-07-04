‘Stranger Things 4’: The Creel House Is a Real Mansion in Georgia, but Fans Shouldn’t Go Visit

The Duffer Brothers filmed Stranger Things in several Georgia locations to create the fictional Hawkins, Indiana. After Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 and 2, many fans are curious about the Creel home. The Victorian-style mansion exists in Georgia, but it is not fit for visitors. Here’s what we know about the home that inspired Vecna’s lair, including why you shouldn’t visit. Instead, stop by the other Georgia locations seen in Stranger Things.

Atlanta, Georgia is the ideal backdrop for filming ‘Stranger Things’

Fans can thank production designer Chris Trujillo and his team for Stranger Things‘ authentic ’80s feel. As he told Netflix’s Tudum: “It’s always about finding the most period-correct, authentic elements. He added: “In a lot of cases, these are houses that haven’t changed much since the ’70s or ’80s… including all the knickknack[s] and bric-a-brac. We’re able to get all of those life layers just really accurate.”

He’s talking about Atlanta, Georgia, and the surrounding neighborhoods. That’s where most of the exterior shots in Stranger Things take place.

Henry Creel’s childhood home is a real Victorian mansion in Rome, Georgia

The Creel house in fictional Hawkins, Indiana, is really the Claremont House. The Victorian-style home sits in Rome, Georgia. It was built by Hamilton “Colonel” Yancey and Florence Julia Peterson Yancey in 1882.

According to the Claremont House’s Facebook page, the bed and breakfast is no longer operating. The description reads: “Elegant Victorian Bed and Breakfast built in 1882. The Claremont House featured 5 guest rooms, all with private bath, and dining rooms ….” It’s also complete with a walk-up attic.

According to proprietor Holly McHaggee, they were “under-capitalized from the beginning” (via Rome News-Tribune). Ultimately, the owners had to put the mansion up for sale. She added:

“We conquered many challenges with hard work and creative problem-solving — and plenty of capital — but time was not one of them. Sadly our business was not financially successful enough to convince a bank that we were worth the risk.” Holly McHaggee, Rome News-Tribune

According to Zillow, the property is now off the market. It’s currently valued at $872,800.

You can’t go inside of the Creel Mansion in Rome, Georgia

Some fans may want a closer look at the property that served as the Creel home. However, despite it being a very real place, Stranger Things fans can only pass by the private property at 906 E 2nd Avenue.

Cast of ‘Stranger Things 4’ filmed in many other Georgia locations fans can visit

The Creel mansion may not be ideal for fans to visit, but there are plenty of other visitor-friendly Stranger Things locations in Georgia. The Netflix series used the exterior of Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth, Georgia, to create the Starcourt Mall.

As Southern Thing reports, residential homes in East Point helped create the Wheeler, Sinclair, Henderson, and Holland homes. Interior scenes were filmed at a studio in Atlanta, as these properties are private property. If you’re planning to visit, be mindful of that!

Moreover, some other familiar Georgia locations fans can spot in Stranger Things include the East Point First Baptist Church. It served as Hawkins General Hospital in the Netflix series.

Tiffany’s Kitchen in Lithia Springs, Georgia, became Benny’s Burgers in Stranger Things Season 1. Also, the Hawkins Police Station is the old city hall in Douglasville. What’s more, the Hawkins National Lab is a building on the Briarcliff campus of Emory University in Atlanta, which was formerly a mental health institute.

Even the scenes that take place in the woods were filmed in Georgia. Most took place in the International Horse Park and Stone Mountain Park.

