‘Stranger Things’ 4: Fans Will Never Guess Joseph Quinn’s Vecna Song

Vecna is a formidable villain in Stranger Things 4, but the characters found one way to save themselves from his evil spell. As fans know, from the Upside Down, Vecna infiltrates his victim’s mind with nightmares and horror. When it comes time to kill, he puts them in a trance. But when listening to a favorite song, the victim can break free. Fans will never guess what Stranger Things 4 actor Joseph Quinn’s Vecna song is.

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ is Max’s Vecna song in ‘Stranger Things’ 4

In the first half of the season, fans worried for Max and noticed a pattern for Vecna’s victims. While Chrissy became his first murder, Max realized she might be next. The time came when Vecna went after her in the graveyard. Haunted by Billy’s death and more, Max is under Vecna’s control.

But Dustin, Lucas, and Steve jump into action to find a way to help Max snap back to reality. Their solution? Play Max’s favorite song on her Walkmen. Max hears Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” while in the grips of Vecna. A portal opens to the characters in the graveyard, and Max runs to freedom.

But Max knows she is not free from Vecna, and he will soon come for her. Hence her always carrying her Walkmen and listens to Kate Bush. Like prior seasons, music plays a significant role in Stranger Things, and the ‘80s song skyrocketed to global fame.

But it also started a trend of what people’s “Vecna Song” would be that would save them from danger. Some of the Stranger Things 4 cast have revealed their favorite, but fans will not believe what Joseph Quinn’s song is.

‘Stranger Things’ 4 actor Joseph Quinn stands by his Vecna song by the Vengaboys

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: How Could Eddie Return? Joseph Quinn Has a Plausible Idea

It seems customary now to ask the cast of Stranger Things what song would save them from the clutches of Vecna. In an Access Hollywood interview, Quinn answers the infamous question. He reveals his song is “Up and Down” by the Vengaboys.

“I’ve been asked this quite a few times. I just kept answering the same song, and I’m so far down the rabbit hole now,” explained Quinn. At first, fans might not have heard of Quinn’s Vecna song until listening to it. The techno dance beat is infamous, and older fans have heard the tune more times in their childhood than they would like to admit.

Vengaboys is a Dutch Eurodance music group that gained fame in the late 90s. Some of their hits songs include “We Like to Party,” “Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!”, and “We’re Going to Ibiza.” The group is still active today.

Jamie Campbell Bower revealed a Miley Cyrus hit is his Vecna song

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2: Joseph Quinn Isn’t Hurt by Eddie’s Fate: ‘Fantastic Conclusion to the Character’

Fans would have never guessed Quinn’s Vecna song after his groundbreaking role as the metalhead Eddie Munson in Stranger Things 4. The actor’s Vengaboys song drastically differs from his on-screen character, who rocked out to Metallica in the Upside Down.

Quinn is not the only cast member to reveal his Vecna song. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna, revealed he has two options. Due to past interviews, Bower says Placebo’s cover of “Running Up That Hill” is a favorite.

“If I’m being naughty, it’s Miley Cyrus’s “Party in the U.S.A.,” revealed Bower. The actor’s song comes as a surprise and a blast from the past for fans who grew up with Disney Channel in the 2010s. The question is what Sadie Sink’s Vecna song is outside her on-screen character.

The actor revealed to Netflix her song is Taylor Swift’s “august” and admits, “That song honestly can revive me from anything.” The Vecna song trend even applied to a comical scene in Volume 2 when Robin looks for Bowie, The Beatles, or “music” in Eddie’s collection to save Nancy. Eddie grabs his Iron Maiden tape and yells, “This is music.”

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2: Eddie’s ‘Don’t Ya, Big Boy’ and Other Memorable Lines Were Improvised