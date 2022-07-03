‘Stranger Things 4’: Joseph Quinn Didn’t Know About Eddie’s Fate at First

Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson has only been around for one season of Stranger Things, but he’s already left a huge mark on fans’ hearts. That’s why many viewers felt shocked and saddened to watch Eddie’s fate unfold in the season 4 finale. The character’s finale moment even came as a surprise to Quinn, as the actor revealed in a recent interview. Here’s what he said.

Does Eddie Munson die in ‘Stranger Things 4’ Volume 2?

Stranger Things Season 4 introduces Eddie as the leader of Hawkins High School’s Dungeons & Dragons group, called Hellfire Club. A senior at school (for the third time), Eddie is a mentor and friend to the younger main characters, especially Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo). However, when Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien) dies horrifically in Eddie’s trailer, he becomes the main suspect and runs into hiding.

Many viewers love Eddie’s metalhead style, chaotic energy, and quick wit. That’s why it’s so devastating when Eddie sacrifices himself in the finale and dies.

In a plan to help the Hawkins gang defeat Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and clear Eddie’s name, he and Dustin head into the Upside Down. Eddie grabs his guitar for an epic rendition of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets,” which distracts the Upside Down’s dangerous Demobats.

Dustin and Eddie fight off the bats as they swarm the trailer — at first. Then, Eddie decides to buy time and races off on a bike to draw the bats away. He gets far enough and almost runs, but ultimately stays to fight on his own. Unfortunately, the bats overpower him. Dustin finds Eddie as he takes his final breaths. Eddie says he didn’t run this time and tells Dustin he loves him before dying in the young teen’s arms.

Joseph Quinn says he had ‘no idea’ about Eddie’s death

In a recent interview with Esquire, Joseph Quinn spoke about Eddie’s arc in Stranger Things 4, including his tragic death. Apparently, the actor had “no idea” that Eddie would die by the end of the season.

“I knew that I wasn’t optioned, I had a feeling that we would finish his arc this season. I couldn’t have imagined the manner in which he would leave, but yeah, I think it’s a weird thing,” he said.

Quinn added that Eddie’s death was “bittersweet” because he’d love to come back, but the end of Eddie’s journey was just right.

“Sometimes there’s a beautiful arc that they’ve written, and he’s such an empathetically written role, and they’re very rare, these kind of roles,” he continued. “It feels a little bit like a lottery ticket, and I feel incredibly grateful, but it’s a shame not to be able to come back. Onwards.”

Will Eddie Munson return in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5?

But is this really the end for Eddie Munson? There’s no telling yet if he could somehow return in Stranger Things Season 5. However, Quinn told RadioTimes.com that he had an idea for Eddie’s potential appearance.

“Me and Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) were discussing ways in which I could kind of … maybe I’d be like a figment of Gaten’s imagination or something,” he said. “Like if there could be some kind of room for something like that, something a bit supernatural.”

Still, he’s not holding his breath for another chance to play Eddie.

“My suspicion is that Eddie has done what he needed to do for the [Duffer] brothers,” Quinn said.

Stranger Things 4 is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates on season 5.

