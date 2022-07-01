‘Stranger Things 4′: Sadie Sink Reveals What Max Probably Wrote in Lucas’ Letter

In Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1, Max Mayfield’s life is at risk when she becomes a target of the Upside Down serial killer, Vecna. Fearing that she doesn’t have much time left, Max writes letters to her close friends and family in Hawkins, Indiana. Unfortunately, viewers never learn what Max’s letters say. Max’s actor, Sadie Sink, is also in the dark, but she has a good idea of what Max would write to her ex-boyfriend, Lucas Sinclair.

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair and Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in ‘Stranger Things 4.’ | Netflix

‘Stranger Things’ star Sadie Sink has no idea what Max Mayfield wrote in the letters to her loved ones

Many fans have been dying to know what Max has to say in her letters, especially considering the character has never exactly been sentimental. As it turns out, Sadie Sink is dying to know, too. She recently told Variety that she hopes to have a scene in the future where someone reads the letters.

“I don’t know anything about what the plans are for season 5, but I’m dying to know what’s in there. I want to have a scene where the letters are read,” Sink said. “It’s so typical Max, for her to literally be looking death right in the eye but still, she is unable to tell someone face-to-face, how much they mean to her or have a sincere conversation with someone.”

Some of the people Max writes letters to include her mother, Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), her late brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), and even Steve Harrington (Joe Keery). For the most part, Sink said she isn’t sure what Max would write to these people. However, she feels confident she could guess the contents of one letter.

Sadie Sink knows what Max would write to Lucas Sinclair

Max and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) began dating in Stranger Things Season 3. However, by the time season 4 begins, they’re already broken up. The two start traveling in different circles, as Lucas hangs out with the Hawkins High basketball team. Meanwhile, Max keeps to herself as she copes with Billy’s death. According to Sink, Max broke up with Lucas because he was trying to dig deeper into her feelings, which scared her.

Lucas tries to reconnect with Max in season 4 and let her know he still cares. And even though she pushes him away, Max cares about Lucas, too. That’s what Max probably writes to Lucas in his letter, as Sink told The Hollywood Reporter. She said:

“With Max and Lucas, it’s so tricky because they both just really care about each other, but the love and care that Lucas has for Max terrifies her, and the love and care that she has for Lucas terrifies her, so she would never say anything to that extent in person. So, I think throughout this letter, hypothetically, she would probably express some of that care and love that she has for him in a really genuine and vulnerable way. Or maybe she’s not letting go of her values even when she’s dead, and it’s just writing on paper.”

Sadie Sink teased ‘brave choices’ for Max in vol. 2

Max may not open up about her letter to Lucas in Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2, but she’ll show off her bravery in other ways. Sink told THR that fans can expect some “brave choices” from Max in the final two episodes of the season, which just dropped on Netflix.

“Max’s journey in Volume 2, I think, is about how she has to make some really brave choices. And she has already, but I think she has to really step up and be braver than she’s ever been before,” Sink explained. “So, that was a nice side of her to see; taking charge of her own life, her own fate, and kind of taking a stand, which she’s always been good at, but this is to the extreme.”

Stranger Things 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

