‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2: Eddie Did Have a Crush on Chrissy, Says Joseph Quinn

An aspect of Eddie’s storyline in Stranger Things 4 that fans hoped would be explored in another universe was his relationship with Chrissy. The kind Queen of Hawkins High is the head cheerleader Chrissy, a stark difference compared to freak and metalhead Eddie. Fans fell in love with the two characters’ interactions in the woods. The possible romance was short-lived, but Joseph Quinn confirms Eddie might have had a crush on Chrissy.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4 Volume I and II]

Eddie makes Chrissy smile before her death in ‘Stranger Things’ 4

The introduction of Eddie Munson cemented the character as the town delinquent and the outcast. He reads a Newsweek article about the peril of Dungeons & Dragons in the midst of the Satanic Panic craze of the 80s. He even rubs Jason Carver the wrong way. But from the get-go, fans knew Eddie was a kind soul that was misunderstood.

Eddie’s kind nature was seen when he interacts with Chrissy. The head cheerleader is haunted by nightmares and horror, all thanks to Vecna. She runs into Eddie in the woods. Instead of being scared, Eddie asks if she is okay. It just so happens that Eddie is also the town drug dealer. Chrissy asks to be sold drugs, but Eddie hesitates.

Their interaction had fans “aweing” in heartwarming content as Eddie is the only person who makes Chrissy really smile in the midst of her turmoil. He jokes about having known each other as kids, and Chrissy begins to remember him and his band Corroded Coffin. Chrissy also admits she was wrong to believe what people said about him.

But their brewing crush and feelings are cut short. Eddie takes her to his trailer to sell her a drug but instead finds Chrissy suspended in the air. He watches in horror as Chrissy is murdered by an unknown force.

Joseph Quinn believes Eddie had a crush on Chrissy in ‘Stranger Things’ 4

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ 4: Fans Will Never Guess Joseph Quinn’s Vecna Song

The “what could have been” between Eddie and Chrissy is what has fans in disarray. Chrissy’s death greatly wounded Eddie, besides him being marked as the killer. He felt like a coward having run away, and fans see his redemption story in the finale of the fourth season.

But the question remains if Eddie and Chrissy could have developed a romantic relationship. The cliché yet well-loved bad boy and good-girl romance. The chemistry between Eddie and Chrissy in Stranger Things 4 was obvious.

Joseph Quinn reveals in an IGN interview if Eddie had feelings for the cheerleader. “I think kind of… yes. I think he did,” Quinn says. “I think, playing with archetypes, especially in American high school, I don’t think you’d ever put those two together. But they get to know each other more in Episode 1 and there’s kind of potential there, and then something horrible happens.”

When it comes to Eddie dedicating his Metallica guitar solo in the Upside Down, Quinn saw it as something more. “I think the concert, for him, was more about avenging her as a person rather than anything romantic. But yeah, I think there could’ve been potential for some kind of liaison of some kind.” The dynamic between the two characters on screen had the Duffer Brothers regretting killing off Chrissy.

the way Chrissy's mood changed after spending 2 minutes with Eddie #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/fJXzSSeprj — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 28, 2022

The Duffer Brothers did not expect the chemistry between the two actors

RELATED: Metallica Was ‘Honored’ by Eddie Munson’s Guitar Solo in ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2

Fans were not the only ones who were gutted by what could have been between Eddie and Chrissy. In an interview with TVLine, the Duffer Brothers reveal the woods scene was filmed after her death. They did not expect the chemistry between Quinn and Grace Van Dien. They soon regretted their actions.

“We always have those moments [of ‘What have we done?’],” explained Matt Duffer. On Twitter, fans hoped the two characters got their shot to be together in another universe. A fan commented, “for peace of mind, at least eddie and chrissy can find each other in the afterlife.”

Another fan on Twitter noticed the sad irony of Eddie dedicating his solo to Chrissy, “”‘You should come see us’ Eddie told Chrissy. He wanted Chrissy to listen to him play the guitar. He dedicated the last piece he played to Chrissy.” Fans can only hope they meet each other again. That is unless the theories of Eddie’s return in Stranger Things 5 are not true.

?LET THE SHOW BEGIN. VOL 2 IS NOW STREAMING ? pic.twitter.com/QDO89bnNay — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 1, 2022

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2: Joseph Quinn Isn’t Hurt by Eddie’s Fate: ‘Fantastic Conclusion to the Character’