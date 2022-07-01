‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2: Were Eddie Munson Death Theories Accurate? – Here’s What Happened to the Metalhead

The time has come to find out the fate of their beloved Stranger Things characters. The final two episodes were a whirlwind as the characters go into the biggest battle of their lives – for now. The main question is if the beloved new favorite character and metalhead Eddie Munson survives death in the finale of Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. In the end, Eddie has a redemption story that will have fans cheering for the character forever.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4 finale ]

Eddie and Dustin are the decoys in ‘Stranger Things 4’ Volume 2

Many fan theories of how the last two episodes would go were primarily accurate. Nancy, Robin, Steve, Lucas, Eddies, Max, Dustin, and Erica devise a plan to stop Vecna. They realize, just like Eleven, he goes into a vulnerable state when inhabiting the minds of his victims. They realize this is their only chance to destroy him.

Armed with weapons from the local gun depot, they set out to lure Vecna. Max, Lucas, and Erica venture to the Creel House, using Max as the bait. Phase two of their plan has Eddie and Dustin fortify his trailer in the Upside Down against the Demobats.

Their objective? To lure them toward them so that Nancy, Steve, and Robin can get to Creel House. As Eddie says they are not the heroes, Dustin and Eddie are the decoys. But Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 changes Eddie’s story from metalhead to hero with a tragic death.

Eddie dies in a blaze of glory after his guitar solo in ‘Stranger Things’ 4

While the Upside Down is stuck in the past, Eddie’s beloved guitar is still exactly where he keeps it. He sees it as the best way to distract the Demobats. With Dustin’s help, they rig amps above the trailer to lure the Demobats. In the most epic and only guitar solo in the series, Eddie shreds to Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.”

He even says it is in honor of Chrissy. The D&D metalhead shows off his skills, and it works as the Demobats move toward the trailer. Dustin gives him fair warning of when they need to retreat. But as their phase of the plan is complete, Eddie makes a drastic decision to save his friend.

While Dustin leaves through the gate back to Hawkins, Eddie realizes the Demobats will break in and put Dustin in danger. Eddie decides to go back and lures the Demobats away on a bike. While successful, Eddie stops and realizes he is doing the same thing with Chrissy – running away.

Instead, Eddie stands his ground and fights off the Demobats. Fans were right as Dustin yelled for Eddie as he saw him being attacked. Eddie is, in the end, severely injured and bitten by the Demobats in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. The theories about his tattoos were true.

The metalhead is tainted as a satanic murderer in Hawkins

Eddie’s journey ends when the other characters fulfill their plan to destroy Vecna. Dustin runs to Eddie in the aftermath. Eddie is still alive but fading as blood seeps from his wounds. Still, with his wit and charm, Eddie tells Dustin, “I didn’t run away this time, right?”

He has Dustin promise that he will look after Hellfire Club and lead them in his absence. Eddie’s story ends with him telling Dustin he loves him and his death in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. In the aftermath of Vecna’s demise, the Upside Down breaks free into Hawkins.

But local news attributes the recent string of murders to Eddie. They paint him a killer who used the murders for satanic rituals and claimed he had gone missing and presumed dead since the “earthquakes.” They also blame Hellfire Club. The last fans hear of Eddie is when Dustin meets with Eddie’s uncle at a makeshift shelter.

Dustin lies by saying he was with Eddie during the earthquake. He answers Eddie’s uncle’s question about where he is by giving him Eddie’s guitar pick necklace. Dustin says Eddie died a hero to the very end.

