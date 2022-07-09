‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2: Eddie Munson Uses a Custom NJ Warlock Guitar for His Metallica Solo

Stranger Things has had some epic music montages throughout its seasons. But fans agree that Eddie Munson’s Metallica guitar solo in the Upside Down takes the cake and will go down in TV history. Fans highly anticipated the scene, and it did not disappoint. Eddie shreds on a unique guitar in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. ]

The metalhead uses ‘Master of Puppets’ to help distract Demobats in ‘Stranger Things’ 4

It has been a week since learning the truth of Eddie’s ending storyline in the fourth season, and fans are still not over it. The newly introduced character quickly became a favorite as a bad boy with a good heart. Many agree that Eddie was misunderstood for loving metal music and D&D when the Satanic Panic craze took over America.

As Eddie is accused of murder in Hawkins, he joins the Stranger Things characters on a grand quest to stop Vecna in the Upside Down. In Volume 2, Dustin and Eddie agree to be the decoys as Eddie says, “Look at us. We are not heroes.”

But Eddie would soon have the ultimate hero arc when he shreds to Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” to lure the Demobats away from Creel House. The scene was epic. Not only did Eddie dedicate the solo to Chrissy, but he gained praise from the real-life metal band.

Fans were happy to finally see Eddie’s grand guitar skills as he is in a band called Corroded Coffin. But fans will be interested to know the guitar Eddie uses in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 was custom-made for the series.

Eddie uses a NJ Warlock by B.C. Rich Guitars in ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2

The first time fans see one of Eddie’s most prized possessions is in the fourth season’s first episode. After the grand basketball game and the D&D chapter, he takes Chrissy back to his trailer to sell her Special K. While looking for the drug, he enters his bedroom and says, “Sorry I’m late, sweetheart.”

He happens to be talking to his electric guitar and gives it a small smooch. Seeing as the Upside Down is an almost exact replica of Hawkins, Eddie finds his guitar exactly where it should be when it’s time to enact their distraction plan. But fans might notice Eddie’s guitar in Stranger Things 4 is unique.

The electric guitar was custom-made for the Netflix series. According to B.C. Rich Guitars’s official Instagram, “Eddie’s guitar is a 24 fret, supercharged NJ Warlock with B.C. Rich Pickups, Floyd Rose Tremolo and jumbo frets – guaranteed to slay any Demogorgon. YOU CAN EVEN PLAY IT UPSIDE DOWN….”

Eddie’s guitar perfectly represents the series with a dark blood red base and black cracked overlay. B.C. RIch Guitars made two limited-edition guitars available for purchase. One is a replica from the series, and the other is the same body but in a glossy black finish. The guitar is also embedded with a Stranger Things plaque.

Where can fans buy Eddie Munson’s guitar?

Eddie’s guitar is a thing of beauty, even for nonmusicians. Buying the custom instrument may be a bit tricky. Guitar Center currently has both versions of the guitar available for pre-order. Both guitars are priced at $4,699.99. Fans can reserve their purchase until the official release date.

The site has customized the details of Eddie’s guitar to fit the aesthetic of Stranger Things 4. The descriptions include “Mighty Enough to Fight the Demogorgon,” “Built for Psychokinetic Speed,” and “Advanced Weaponry to Defeat the Mind Flayer.”

Eddie Munson fans will appreciate the slight nod to the D&D club and character. The site details, “It even comes with a custom hardshell “Hellfire Club” case included—a nod to the Hawkins High School Dungeons & Dragons club portrayed in Stranger Things.” What lucky fan will get to shred to Metallica with the same guitar Eddie used in the series?

