‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2: Eddie’s ‘Don’t Ya, Big Boy’ and Other Memorable Lines Were Improvised

Fans have learned the fate of Eddie’s story in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. The new character and ultimately everyone’s favorite metalhead had many memorable scenes during the fourth season. But the final two episodes cemented Eddie as a character who will be remembered forever. Surprisingly, some of Eddie’s most heartbreaking and comical lines were improvised by Joseph Quinn.

Eddie hotwires a trailer van in ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2

After the first half of Stranger Things 4, Eddie is now deeply invested in the chaos of the Upside Down. When they return to Hawkins, Eddie tells them of a weapons depot with more than enough guns and ammo for their plan.

There is one small problem. Eddie is still a wanted killer and needs to lay low. The other problem is that the characters do not have a car. But Eddie has the answer. While wearing a Michael Myers mask, he sneaks into a trailer van through the window. Eddie’s begins to hotwire the trailer – much to Steve’s surprise.

Robin chimes in that she is not confident with Eddie driving the trailer. Eddie answers with, “Oh, I’m starting this sucker. Harrington’s got her. Don’t ya, big boy.” The charming smile Eddie gives to Steve is pure serotonin.

The official Stranger Writers Twitter page confirms the line “Don’t ya, big boy,” was improvised entirely by Quinn. It would explain Joe Keery’s surprised expression when Quinn said the line.

Eddie’s heartbreaking line before his death was not scripted for ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2

It is heartbreaking to say that the theories of how Eddie would die in the finale of Stranger Things 4 came true. Like fans predicted, Eddie and Dustin were in charge of creating a diversion for the Demobats. It leads to one of the most epic metal shows in TV history, with Eddie shredding to Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.”

While fans saw hope that Eddie would be safe and return to Hawkins with Dustin, the metalhead made a drastic decision. To buy some time and save Dustin from getting hurt, he stays in the Upside Down. He lures the Demobats away from the trailer.

When realizing he is once again running away, he stands his ground and fights back. But the Demobats wound his severely. Eddie says it is finally his year in Dustin’s arms and that he did not run. Eddie’s last line in the series is “I love you, man” before his death in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2

Stranger Writers confirmed on Twitter that Quinn also improvised Eddie’s last line. They posted a photo of Quinn and Gaten Matarazzo filming a scene together in an open field. Knowing that some of Eddie’s most memorable moments in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 were not scripted make fans even more upset over his death.

Joseph Quinn is honored to have played Eddie in ‘Stranger Things’

While the metalhead was a short-lived character, fans mourn his death and remember him as an unsung hero Hawkins did not deserve. In an interview with the LA Times, Quinn reveals he had no idea about his character’s fate at first. The Duffer brothers asked if he knew how to play guitar.

Since Eddie’s introduction to Stranger Things 4, fans have fallen in love with him. Many saw Eddie as a kind and sweet D&D and metalhead caught in the turmoil of the Satanic Panic craze. Quinn has felt the resonating response to his role from the start.

“There’s a beginning, middle and end to every character’s arc and I feel incredibly touched by the reception that Eddie’s gotten, how inviting they’ve been. There’s a lot of devotion toward the show and its characters,” said Quinn. “I think about characters that I loved when I was growing up and now to think that someone out there feels like that about a character that I played is a kind of mental thing. It’s humbling and something I never expected to feel.”

