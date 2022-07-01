‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2: The Internet Is Devastated by a Beloved Character’s Death

Stranger Things effectively broke the hearts of many fans not once but multiple times. The final two episodes of the fourth season were hard to stomach as fans learned whether certain characters would live or die. Spoiler: The newly introduced character Eddie Munson met his death in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. But he died a hero in the eyes of the characters. Fans are not too happy with Eddie’s death, meaning he never got to fulfill certain goals and how the town will remember him.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4 finale ]

Eddie Munson goes from town freak to unsung hero in ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2

Since his introduction into the series, fans feared Eddie would meet the same fate as other characters like Alexei and Ben. All lovable characters who became sacrificial lambs for the greater good. Many fans theorized his death’s possible sequence of events based on the trailer, his tattoos, and Eddie’s guitar solo.

Theories were proven right as Eddie and Dustin were decoys used to lure the Demobats away from Steve, Nancy, and Robin. Their distraction would allow them to reach Creel House to stop Vecna. After fortifying Eddie’s trailer, he and Dustin give the Upside Down the rock concert to the year with Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.”

While their job is done and Dustin goes through the gate back to Hawkins, Eddie realizes something. The Demobats could break through and go into Hawkins and hurt Dustin. The metalhead makes a choice and lures them away on a bike.

Eddie realizes he is running away – just like when Chrissy died. Eddie makes a hero’s choice. He stays to fight the Demobats, leading to his death in Dustin’s arms in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2.

Fans are in an uproar over Eddie not being able to graduate in ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: Fans Are GaGa Over Eddie Munson – and Rightfully So

Eddie’s death broke the heart of fans as another loved character’s story was cut short. While Joseph Quinn hoped his character would stay until Stranger Things 5, the possibility is dismal. But fans on Twitter are upset over another reality of Eddie’s death in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. When Eddie was introduced, he gave a resonating speech about finally being able to graduate.

“The fact that eddie munson will never get to graduate, snatches his diploma & runs like hell out of there like he always planned, this hits different now,” said a fan on Twitter. Another fan comments, “eddie munson, our hero who deserved to graduate.”

The character’s demise does not sit well as one fan comments, “F*CK them for killing off Eddie. They really gave us an amazing character we all loved and found comfort in and then treated him like some extra and killed him off anyway. I’m SO upset rn. Eddie deserved better!”

During Eddie’s speech in the first episode, he was excited as he felt 1986 would be his year. It was and is one of the last things he tells Dustin before his death.

?LET THE SHOW BEGIN. VOL 2 IS NOW STREAMING ? pic.twitter.com/QDO89bnNay — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 1, 2022

Hawkins calls Eddie a satanic murderer

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: The Duffers and Joseph Quinn Agree Eddie and Chrissy Would Have Made a Good Couple

In the finale of Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, Vecna’s supposed death does not end as the Upside Down cracks open into Hawkins. But Hawkins calls them earthquakes. Fans feel outraged about how Eddie will be remembered in the small and unknowing town.

News reports still call Eddie a murderer responsible for three deaths. They also blame the murders on satanic rituals led by Hellfire Club and Eddie. Hawkins is unaware of the reality Eddie faced and his decision to die a hero. A fan on Twitter comments, “EDDIE IS BEING BLAMED FOR ALL OF THIS I FEEL SICK HE LITERALLY DIED TRYING TO SAVE THAT F*CVED UP TOWN.”

The response to how Eddie is remembered continues, with one fan commenting, “ALL THEM LITTLE H*** OF HAWKINS THAT PAINTED EDDIE AS A MURDER DID NOT DESERVE HIM AND HIS KINDNESS!!!!”

Other fans were also upset that Dustin would be the only character who knew Eddie’s true sacrifice. Also that the final shifted focus to Nancy and her complex love triangle. “It’s the way nobody recognized eddie’s sacrifice except dustin. IDGAF RN ABOUT NANCY AND JONATHANS SH*T,” said one fan on Twitter.

A fan’s thoughts on Eddie summarize everyone’s feelings by commenting, “RIP Eddie Munson, one of the most courageous and beloved character. He was one of those characters who won tons of hearts within minutes. Despite the fact that he was a new character in season 4 of #StrangerThings, he outdid some of the existing characters! Will miss you.”

only thing i love more than eddie munson and dustin henderson’s friendship is joseph quinn and gaten’s real life friendship pic.twitter.com/BYTylrQHfa — eddie munson supremacy | st spoilers (@hellfireIover) June 29, 2022

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: Eddie Munson’s DIO Jean Jacket Is the Real Deal