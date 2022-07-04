‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2: Joseph Quinn Isn’t Hurt by Eddie’s Fate: ‘Fantastic Conclusion to the Character’

Eddie Munson became the new favorite when he was introduced as the leader of Hellfire Club and the Hawkins “freak” in Stranger Things 4. Behind the tattoos, wild hair, and leather jacket, Eddie was a wholesome character fans’ felt deserved more. Fans feared their predictions of Eddie’s death in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 would come true – and they did. While fans are heartbroken, Joseph Quinn feels Eddie lived a good story.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. ]

Eddie Munson fights off Demobats to save his new friends in ‘Stranger Things’ 4

From theories about Eddie’s tattoos being a foreshadowing to the trailers revealing a possible sequence of events, fans were still unprepared for what was to come. Eddie ultimately died a hero saving a group of people who believed in his innocence and became his close friends.

In Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, Eddie’s death left a gaping hole in fan fans’ hearts and for Dustin. In the final episode, Dustin and Eddie steer the Demobats away from Creel House. To do so, Eddie embarks on the series’s most epic metal guitar solo using Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.”

Eddie even dedicates the heroic concert to Chrissy. As the Demobats get near, Eddie gives it his all before retreating with Dustin to safety. While Dustin goes through the gate to Hawkins, Eddie sees the Demobats could break into the trailer.

Looking back at Dustin, Eddie decides to stay in the Upside Down and lure them away. Instead of running, Eddie fights them off and becomes gravely wounded. In the Vecna aftermath, Eddie dies in Dustin’s arms, happy he did not cower away and that it was finally his year.

Joseph Quinn says Eddie’s death and redemption story was a good end for ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2

Fans were gutted to see Eddie die despite having solid feelings it would happen regardless. Eddie’s death has fans divided; many saw it as unnecessary when looking at how the fourth season ended. Angry emotions also arose when learning that Hawkins still saw him as a murderer and was unaware of his heroics.

Quinn explains Eddie’s death was upsetting in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, but the character had a worthwhile hero story. To the Radio Times, Quinn explains, “I think there’s a great beginning, there’s a great middle and a great end for the character.” Between working with Gaten Matarazzo and playing guitar for Eddie’s solo scene, “It’s a fantastic conclusion to the character and yeah, I feel very very lucky.”

While Quinn sees the character’s story to have everything it needs, fans on Twitter do not see it that way. A fan comments, “eddie munson deserved to have people be sad over his death. i hate the fact that because of the time jump we didn’t get to see robin, steve and nancy’s reaction. he died to help them yet the only people who talked about his death are his uncle and dustin. this is so unfair.”

Fans felt Eddie’s death was in vain as other options could have kept him alive. Maybe Eddie could have cleared his name, graduated, and helped the characters in the fifth season.

Joseph Quinn explains why Eddie sacrificed himself to stay behind

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Quinn breaks down the thought process of why Eddie became the sacrificial lamb. What led to Eddie’s death in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 was his decision to buy some time to save Dustin. As he leads the Demobats away, Eddie is reminded of Chrissy’s death.

“I think that’s such a big part of Eddie’s story. It’s a redemption tale. I think he’s completely haunted by his inability to do anything to save Chrissy and how powerless he was at that moment. And obviously being blamed for that murder is devastating and then having to go into hiding,” explains Quinn.

The actor feels his character “flipped a switch” in the eighth episode that had him want to be a hero. “The opportunity then arises, but he has to pay the ultimate price. But he proves to himself that he certainly isn’t a coward,” says Quinn.

But Quinn also agrees with fans that Eddie will never get to prove his innocence. “It feels kind of very unfair his name isn’t cleared, but hey, I don’t make the rules,” said Quinn. For fans, they can agree Eddie went from D&D “freak” to Metalhead hero.

