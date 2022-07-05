‘Stranger Things’: 8 Burning Questions We Need Answered in Season 5

Stranger Things Season 5 has a lot of explaining to do. The emotional and action-packed season 4 finale set the stage for an epic conclusion to the Netflix series, but that meant leaving quite a few plot points unresolved. Here are some of the burning questions we need Stranger Things Season 5 to address.

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in 'Stranger Things' Season 4.

Is Dr. Owens alive?

Stranger Things Season 4 featured the death of Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) — for real this time. He was shot through the chest by Lt. Colonel Jack Sullivan’s (Sherman Augustus) men while trying to help Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) escape the secret lab in Nevada. However, Brenner’s partner, the much kinder Dr. Sam Owens (Paul Reiser), may have survived. Sullivan had him chained up inside the facility, and viewers never saw if Sullivan decided to kill Owens.

Will Max wake up?

Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) became a target of Vecna’s (Jamie Campbell Bower) curse in season 4. She escaped death once by listening to Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God).” Unfortunately, Max didn’t have the same luck in her second encounter with Vecna. He blinded her and broke some of her bones, and she died for a minute. However, Eleven resurrected her, leaving Max in a coma. The Duffer Brothers have since confirmed that Max is brain dead — will she be able to wake up in season 5?

Where is Vecna hiding?

Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) managed to infiltrate Vecna’s lair and take him out with fire and gunshots while he controlled Max’s mind. They hit him enough that he crashed through a window at Upside Down Creel House and fell to the ground. However, by the time the teens got outside, Vecna was nowhere to be found. Later, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) said he could feel Vecna, injured but alive. So, where did he go?

What will become of Hawkins, Indiana?

With Max’s (temporary) death, Vecna was able to carry out his plan of merging the Upside Down with the real Hawkins. Viewers saw the beginning of this with the “earthquake” in Hawkins that split open much of the town and caused destruction. Then, it started to “snow” with particles from the Upside Down. So, what’s next? Will Hawkins soon have Demogorgons running around?

Where did Henry Creel get his powers?

Stranger Things 4 told Vecna’s origin story — he was once known as Henry Creel, a young boy who moved into a new home with his sister and parents. He discovered that he had supernatural powers and used them to kill his family. Dr. Brenner used Henry as One, the first child in his experimental program to give powers to other kids, like Eleven. But where did Henry’s powers come from? Was he born with them? This may be one Stranger Things question that remains a mystery, even in season 5.

Will Nancy end up with Steve or Jonathan?

Romance isn’t exactly important when an entire town is about to be swallowed into a parallel dimension, but fans need to know what’s in store for their favorite couples. Season 4 had plenty of romantic tension between exes Nancy and Steve, despite the fact that Nancy was still dating Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton). But can she and Jonathan last through another catastrophic event in Hawkins?

Are Robin and Vickie together?

In the same vein, many viewers are hoping to see a win in Robin’s love life. She had a crush on Vickie (Amybeth McNulty), a fellow member of the marching band, in season 4. She was hurt to see that Vickie had a boyfriend. However, at the end of the season, Vickie revealed that they had broken up, and she shared a sweet, playful moment with Robin. Now, fans are questioning if they’ll end up together in Stranger Things Season 5.

What happened in those two days after the battle with Vecna?

Many fans are dying to know what happened during the two-day time jump in the season 4 finale. How did the Hawkins kids escape the Upside Down? And how did they react to the news of Eddie Munson’s (Joseph Quinn) death? Hopefully, season 5 begins with a flashback to address those missing days, similar to how season 4 addressed Jim Hopper’s (David Harbour) survival.

