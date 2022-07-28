‘Stranger Things’ Actor Natalia Dyer’s Career Started With ‘Hannah Montana: The Movie’

Natalia Dyer has become a star through her role as Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things. However, the Netflix series is not the first role she had, even though it could be the first place people may recognize her. Dyer began her career with a small role in Hannah Montana: The Movie that is hard to notice.

‘Hannah Montana: The Movie’ brought Miley back to her roots

Natalia Dyer | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Many people grew up watching Hannah Montana on Disney Channel. The series starred Miley Cyrus as a girl named Miley Stewart. Miley seemingly has a normal life as an average high school teenager, but she also has a secret life as world-famous pop star Hannah Montana.

In 2009, Disney released Hannah Montana: The Movie. In the movie, Miley is forced to reconnect with her hometown after her father, Robby (Billy Ray Cyrus) believes her life as a pop star is overtaking her normal life. While in her hometown of Crowley Corners, Tennessee, she reconnects with her grandmother and friends from her past.

The movie also stars Emily Osment, Jason Earles, Vanessa Williams, Mitchell Musso, and Margo Martindale. While the movie was not a hit with critics, audiences who watched the show seemed to enjoy it. It was a commercial success, grossing $155 million at the box office.

Natalia Dyer had a small role in ‘Hannah Montana: The Movie’

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Dyer looked at highlights from the various projects of her career. Natalia Dyer was surprised to see a clip from Hannah Montana: The Movie which was early in her career. The actor, 27, said she was around 13 at the time and had to play a British fan of the pop singer.

“I was living in Nashville at the time and there wasn’t a lot of big film going on there so when this came through it was like the talk of the town. It was a big deal,” Dyer said. “And then there was this role for these two British girls and I think they just decided they were like ‘Hey, let’s just cast them from Nashville.’ My accent’s not great. I know that. You know, it was a couple days of just that, just screaming ‘Hannah Montana.’

Dyer is known for playing Nancy Wheeler in ‘Stranger Things’

Natalia Dyer has become a fan favorite on Stranger Things. Nancy Wheeler began as a teenage girl who wanted to be popular in season 1. She was in a relationship with Steve (Joe Keery), who was not as beloved in season 1 as he is now. Later, she dated Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), who she is currently dating through season 4. While she began as a timid character, she has become a badass who demolishes upside-down monsters with a shotgun.

Outside of Stranger Things, Natalia Dyer had her role in Hannah Montana: The Movie, along with a small role in Yes, God, Yes. In the movie, Dyer plays a catholic girl who begins to embrace her sexuality in an environment where it is repressed.

Stranger Things season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

