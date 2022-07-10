‘Stranger Things’: David Harbour Has an Actor in Mind to Play Young Hopper

David Harbour returned to the role of Jim Hopper in Stranger Things Season 4, much to many fans’ delight. Hopper was presumed dead after the events of season 3, but some still held onto the hope that he survived. This theory turned out to be true, though Hopper was in a rough situation in season 4. Stranger Things has only one season left before the end, though the Duffer Brothers have teased that spinoffs are a real possibility. If there was ever a show following a young Jim Hopper, Harbour has an idea of who should play the part.

David Harbour’s role in ‘Stranger Things’ will end with season 5

Stranger Things became a hit when the series first dropped in 2016. Netflix recently released the final episodes of season 4 and now the reality is setting in. Only one season remains until the series is over for good. “I think we’ll [shoot] next year,” David Harbour recently told GQ, speaking about Stranger Things Season 5.

“They’re finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully it’ll be this year,” he added. “But I think that’s the plan. So it’d probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record.” The actor also teased that news of spinoff shows will likely follow the series’ end.

David Harbour has an actor in mind to play a young Jim Hopper

“I think as soon as the show ends, or maybe six months before it ends, you’ll be hearing about whatever spin-offs they have planned,” Harbour told GQ. “At this point, I think Hopper is a character that can exist independent of me. If they wanna go back in time, forward in time… I’d love to see another actor play Hopper, and see what they can bring to it.”

David Harbour later emailed GQ to suggest an actor who could portray a younger version of Stranger Things‘ Jim Hopper — Jacob Elordi. “He could pull off being as handsome as I was at 20,” he added. Elordi is a 25-year-old Australian actor who is known for Netflix’s The Kissing Booth franchise, as well as portraying Nate Jacobs in the HBO series Euphoria.

The Duffer Brothers have teased what the ‘Stranger Things’ spinoffs will be about

Still, based on what the Duffer Brothers have said it looks like a prequel series isn’t what they have in mind for a Stranger Things spinoff. During their appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the show’s creators stated that the next series will be “1000% different.”

“It’s not following…I’ve read these rumors that there’s gonna be an Eleven spinoff, that there’s gonna be a Steve and Dustin spinoff or that it’s another number. That’s not interesting to me because we’ve done all that. We’ve spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of that. So it’s very different,” they stated.

That makes the idea of a Stranger Things prequel following a young Jim Hopper seem less likely, but very few people know for sure what’s to come.

All episodes of Stranger Things are currently streaming on Netflix.

