Stranger Things Day Promises ‘Surprise Reveals’ About ‘Stranger Things 5’

The Netflix juggernaut Stranger Things has its only holiday with Stranger Things Day happening on Nov. 6. Fans first began celebrating it before Netflix officially picked it up. In the series, Will Byers, played by Noah Schnapp, disappears on Nov. 6 in season 1, hence the importance of the date. In 2021, Netflix gave us tons of information regarding Stranger Things Season 4, but that was because it was only a few months away. It didn’t look like Netflix would give us nearly the same amount of information about the final season, but things might have just changed.

‘Stranger Things 4’ | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

We have almost zero information regarding ‘Stranger Things 5’

Sure, in our wildest dreams, the show’s creators, Ross and Matt Duffer, would announce, “Surprise! We filmed seasons 4 and 5 back-to-back, and we’re dropping the final season right now!” The chances of that happening are less than zero. Showrunners announced filming wouldn’t begin for Stranger Things 5 until 2023. That means a deep, dark void lies ahead for us as we wait to watch the conclusion of our friends’ stories in Hawkins, Indiana.

Most people believe Netflix will drop the final season in 2024, but nothing’s been confirmed. It just seems like the most reasonable guess. (Personally, I don’t know how I’m going to wait that long, but I guess I’ll try.) However, it looks like we’re at least getting some information regarding season 5 on Stranger Things Day.

RELATED: 4 ‘Stranger Things’ Characters Who Were Originally Supposed to Die

Netflix promises ‘surprise reveals’ about ‘Stanger Things 5’

The streaming platform released a schedule of events for Stranger Things Day 2022 on Nov. 4. Fans already knew about some theaters in the country playing episodes of Stranger Things on the big screen, but other than that, information has been scarce.

Netflix’s schedule promises the events of Stranger Things Day start promptly at 11:00 a.m. PST. One of the events allows fans to experience the world of Stranger Things virtually via the online game Roblox. However, the biggest announcement doesn’t arrive until 4:00 p.m. PST.

Netflix schedule says, “Throughout the day, there will be news and debuts from across the Stranger Things universe; from gaming to new merchandise drops to never before seen photos and surprise reveals about the upcoming season, you won’t want to miss it! Follow along with the Stranger Things social media accounts on Twitter @Stranger_Things, Instagram @StrangerThingsTV and Facebook @StrangerThingsTV for the latest.”

Our guess is Stranger Things Day gives us an episode title for ‘Stranger Things 5’

There’s no way Stranger Things Day has any images to reveal from filming just yet. (It doesn’t start until next year, remember?) We do know that the writers headed back to the writing room in early August this year. That means they likely have at least one episode finished, right? Our money is on Strange Things Day announcing the title of episode 1 of Stranger Things 5.

Check back here for all your Stranger Things updates, and watch the show, streaming exclusively on Netflix!

RELATED: Netflix Admits ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Was Cut Short By COVID and Rising Costs