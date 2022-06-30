‘Stranger Things’: Every Hawkins Lab Kid the Series Has Revealed so Far

Stranger Things has slowly revealed more and more about the children with supernatural abilities who were test subjects at Hawkins Lab. Only a few of these test subjects have had their true names revealed. However, season 4 explored a few of the unnamed test subjects and their abilities. Here’s everything we know so far.

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ | Netflix

Eleven met her ‘sister’ Kali (Eight) in season 2

Stranger Things Season 2 introduced fans to Eleven’s “sister” Kali, also known as Eight. As a child, Kali was abducted and taken to Hawkins Lab, where she became one of Dr. Brenner’s experiments. She and Eleven played together in the Rainbow Room until Eleven was eventually taken away.

Kali managed to escape Hawkins Lab prior to the massacre in 1979. She then formed a group of misfit friends who worked together to take revenge on those who wronged them in the past. Kali’s supernatural abilities differ from Eleven’s skills. She is able to manipulate people’s minds and create illusions.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 revealed Vecna is Henry Creel (One)

Stranger Things Season 4 revealed that Henry Creel was the first test subject Dr. Brenner experimented on in his deranged study of supernatural children. Brenner kidnapped Henry after he killed his mother and sister and gave him the name One. He later implanted a device in One’s neck to suppress his powers and made him work as an orderly. Years later One tricked Eleven into removing the device. One and Eleven then battled after One killed all the other test subjects at Hawkins Lab. Eleven managed to defeat One and banished him to the Upside Down, where he became Vecna.

Ten and Two appear in Hawkins Lab in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

Stranger Things Season 4 opened with Dr. Brenner working with a child called Ten at Hawkins Lab. This boy demonstrates a skill similar to Eleven’s remote viewing abilities. With his eyes closed, he is able to tell what Dr. Brenner draws on a sheet of paper. He then sees the massacre beginning at Hawkins Lab, though he is in a different room. Ten is killed when One blasts the door to the room off its hinges.

Stranger Things Season 4 also introduced Two, an antagonist toward Eleven at Hawkins Lab. Like Ten, Two’s real name is not revealed in the series. He appears to be one of the oldest test subjects living in the Rainbow Room and is very skilled with telekinesis. However, Eleven proves to be more powerful when she defeats him in a challenge orchestrated by Dr. Brenner. This leads Two to gang up on Eleven, and One eventually warns her that he plans to kill her. Two is later killed by One in the massacre at Hawkins Lab.

Eleven was a test subject at Hawkins Lab for many years

Of course, Eleven is the most well-known of all of Dr. Brenner’s test subjects. Eleven was originally named Jane Ives. she was kidnapped and grew up being experimented on in Hawkins Lab. She eventually escaped Hawkins Lab at 12 years old, when she met Mike and his friends. Eleven displays a wide range of supernatural abilities, such as telekinesis and ESP.

All episodes of Stranger Things are currently streaming on Netflix.

