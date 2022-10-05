‘Stranger Things’: No, That’s Not Jeffrey Dahmer in the Background

Netflix released Stranger Things Season 4 earlier this summer, and we all collectively lost our minds because our favorite show had finally returned. After nearly a three-year wait, we were more than ready to return to the action in Hawkins. We binged, we pondered, and now we have entered the deep dark void of waiting for the fifth and final season. In the meantime, though, Netflix released another series that has everyone talking – Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Recently, some TikTokkers thought they found this wild connection between Dahmer and Stranger Things Season 4, and we’re here to tell you, no, that’s not Jeffrey Dahmer.

A Tiktokker claims Jeffrey Dahmer is seen in the background of a scene at Hawkins High

Recently, a Tiktok has been making the rounds claiming the serial killer walks behind Max (Sadie Sink) when she exits the bus in episode 1. (It’s right around 17 minutes if you want to see for yourself.) The kid has blonde hair, similar glasses, and the same style of clothes that Dahmer favored.

Obviously, no one caught it when Stranger Things Season 4 premiered because Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story had yet to land on the streaming platform. At that time, no one even considered a possible connection between the two shows. (Because why would they?)

No, that’s not Jeffrey Dahmer in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

Personally, it drives me crazy when people try to make bizarre connections like this one. Not everything is a wink at other shows! First, calling this a connection because an extra showed up in a style that many people favored in 1986 seems like a stretch. Second, the timelines don’t even match up correctly.

Dahmer was born in 1960, making him 26 years old in 1986. Plus, he was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. On top of that, Dahmer’s murder spree spanned from 1978 to 1991, making 1986 smack dab in the middle of all of it. We doubt he stopped at Hawkins High and pretended he was a student for a while.

People likely noticed the similarities between the extra and Dahmer in Stranger Things Season 4 because of the recent popularity of Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Sorry to be a buzz kill, but no, there’s no connection between the two series.

‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ both stream exclusively on Netflix

While no tie-ins to the two shows exist, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy them separately. All four seasons of Stranger Things are streaming exclusively on Netflix, so feel free to rewatch again and again until the final season arrives. Dahmer is also available, and if you’re looking for some chills during the month of October, it checks all the boxes.

