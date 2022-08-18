‘Stranger Things’: Sadie Sink Wants Max to Move Forward in Season 5

Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) has dealt with a lot of trauma on Stranger Things. In addition to dealing with her complicated relationship with her brother, she has had to battle dangerous monsters from the upside down. Season 4 was her biggest challenge thus far and it’s unclear the direction her character will take following the finale. Sadie Sink reveals what she wants for Max in Stranger Things Season 5.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 is a rough journey for Max

Season 4 of Stranger Things takes place eight months after season 3, where Max’s brother, Billy (Dacre Montgomery), died in the battle with the Mind Flayer at Starcourt. Max is still mourning her brother and has been shutting herself out from her friends as she deals with the loss. However, after becoming the next target of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), Max needs her friend’s help to escape becoming his next victim.

While her friends manage to save her during her first encounter with Vecna by playing her favorite song, “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush, she still isn’t safe. In the season 4 finale, Max manages to survive another Vecna encounter but is now left blind and with multiple broken bones. Currently, she is alive in the hospital but it’s unclear what her future will be.

Sadie Sink wants Max to move forward from her past

In an interview with W Magazine, Sink talks about the future for Max in Stranger Things Season 5. When asked about the next chapter for Max and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Sink says she wants Max to let others back into her life and move on from her past traumas. She was close to reopening herself in the finale but that was interrupted.

“Poor Max—who knows?” Sink said. “She’s definitely not able to make it to the movie date on Friday. A lot is up in the air. But after this whole experience, she’s probably learned a lot about the value of keeping people close in her life. We see a little glimpse of that in episode 9, when she agrees to the movie date. It feels like she’s ready to let people back into her life, heal, and move on from everything. Sadly, that was interrupted. But I would like to see her go further with that and be in a place where she’s fully herself again.”

The main question on everyone’s mind is what will be her status healthwise. The interview also addresses that the Stranger Things creators originally planned to kill her off, but changed their minds. They must have big plans for her if they decided to keep her alive.

Will there be a season 5 of ‘Stranger Things’?

The Duffer brothers have confirmed there will be a Stranger Things Season 5 and it is going to be the final season. After that shocking season 4 finale, fans can’t wait for the concluding chapter. However, Sink says fans will be waiting a while as she doesn’t know when they’re going to start shooting.

“With it being the final season, I don’t think they’re going to rush it,” Sink explained. “They want to make it perfect and have the most epic ending to the most epic journey ever. Hopefully, it’ll be a shorter turnaround than the season 3 to season 4 gap. I’m really excited to get back to work. I trust Matt and Ross [Duffer] so much, so wherever they want to take my character, I’ll be there.”

Stranger Things Season 4 is streaming on Netflix.

