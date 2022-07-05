‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: Eddie Munson Actor Shares How He Prepared for Metallica Scene in Finale

One of the highlights of Stranger Things Season 4 is Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn. The Dungeons & Dragons and rock aficionado became a fan favorite as a new addition to the cast. In the finale of Stranger Things season 4, Eddie got his chance to shine when he shredded “Master of Puppets” by Metallica in an attempt to distract some demobats in the upside down. Quinn recently shared how he prepared for this epic scene.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things 4]

Eddie Munson is a fan-favorite character in season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’

Eddie Munson is introduced in season 4 of Stranger Things as the leader of the Hellfire club, a high school club where students play D&D. The group features Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), who develops a sweet friendship with Eddie. After being with Chrissy when she is killed by Vecna, Eddie is accused of killing her and is hunted by all of Hawkins.

The Stranger Things crew teams up to help him and figure out what exactly is killing people in town. Despite being an outsider, Eddie joins the team and becomes a solid addition to the familiar crew. Unfortunately, Eddie meets his untimely demise in the finale, but he gets an incredible moment to shine when he plays a Metallica song on top of a trailer in the upside down.

Joseph Quinn explains how he prepared for the Metallica moment in the ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 finale

A highlight of Volume 2 of Stranger Things 4 is when Eddie begins shredding guitar and playing “Master of Puppets” by Metallica. In an interview with Screen Rant, Quinn shared how he prepared for this exciting moment. The actor says he knew how to play guitar and was actively practicing “Master of Puppets” to get it perfect for the finale.

“I’ve been playing since I was young, but I was in piano at the time and I didn’t have one. I just remember kind of thinking, ‘Okay, I need to get as familiar with this as I possibly can,’ so yeah, the next day, I started practicing and did that manically until the day we filmed. I learned to play the song or at least as much as I was gonna need to be able to play, everything but the solo. We got this amazing guy, I think his name was Aiden, who came in to do more complex stuff because yeah, it’s pretty fast, that song, so I did the best that I could and then he did all the tricky stuff. But it was great fun, these moments are so rare in an actor’s career to have something that felt this epic and brave and being able to be trusted to try and pull it off was an immense privilege, I’m very lucky.”

Eddie doesn’t play the whole song in the scene as it does play the version from the band, but props to Quinn for going the extra mile for the series.

Will Eddie return for season 5?

Unfortunately, Eddie is the latest new character who is introduced to make us love them, only for the Duffer Brothers to break our hearts by killing them. It’s unlikely that Eddie will return in Stranger Things season 5 unless it’s via flashback, but it was still amazing to watch Eddie’s journey from zero to hero.

Volume 2 of Stranger Things season 4 is streaming on Netflix.

