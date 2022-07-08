‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: The Most Heartbreaking Moments From Volume II

Stranger Things Season 4 promised to be the darkest season yet and the cast and crew definitely delivered. The final two episodes of the season were intense, action-packed, and extremely heartbreaking. Quite a few of the show’s actors delivered performances that had fans in tears. Here are the four most heartbreaking moments from season 4 volume II.

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers and Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 | Netflix

Will breaks down in front of Mike while they search for Eleven

In Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 8, Jonathan, Will, Mike, and Argyle search for Eleven in the Surfer Boy Pizza van. While they drive through the desert, Mike confessed his fear that Eleven might not need him anymore. Then, Will shows Mike the painting that he made for his friend. The painting shows the group fighting a dragon, with Mike in the center leading them. Will tells Mike that he is the heart that holds their party together.

Will also lies and says that Eleven commissioned him to create the painting. He then tells Mike about how different Eleven is and that she really needs Mike. Through the subtext, it’s pretty clear to viewers that Will is talking about himself as well. Mike however remains oblivious and doesn’t notice Will sobbing in the seat next to him after their conversation ends. Thankfully, Jonathan does notice, and he later makes sure Will knows that he is there for him.

Eddie dies in Dustin’s arms in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

In Stranger Things Season 4 Volume II, Nancy, Jonathan, and Robin head to the Creel House in the Upside Down. Meanwhile, Eddie and Dustin serve as decoys to draw the Demobats away. After Eddie shreds the guitar he makes sure Dustin is safely back in the real world. Then he heads out to continue fighting the bats.

Dustin finds Eddie nearly dead on the ground. While the song “When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die” by Moby plays, Eddie asks “I didn’t run away this time, right?” Eddie clearly has been feeling a lot of guilt over not being able to save Chrissy. He then makes a tearful Dustin promise to look after the other kids. According to the Stranger Things writer’s Twitter, Eddie’s “I love you man” line was also improvised by Joseph Quinn.

“I love you, man” was improvised by Joe pic.twitter.com/z5gYyl18KF — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 2, 2022

Max is attacked by Vecna again in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume II

With the same song playing, the scene changes to Lucas holding Max on the ground in the Creel House. Lucas sobs as a terrified Max tells him that she doesn’t want to die. Using her remote viewing abilities, Eleven too sobs over Max’s fate. The Stranger Things writers Twitter revealed that Caleb McLaughlin’s line, “Erica, help” was also improvised. “I did a lot of different versions of that,” McLaughlin told Vanity Fair.

McLaughlin also admitted that this scene in Stranger Things required “a different level of acting.” The emotionally draining scene hit him hard once it wrapped. “I had to lay down on the floor for like, 20 to 30 seconds to just get my energy back, because all I was doing was crying,” he told Vanity Fair. “I lost my voice that week. It definitely took a lot out of me.”

“Erica, help” was improvised by Caleb. pic.twitter.com/9g5etO5VAz — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 2, 2022

Dustin tells Mr. Munson what happened to Eddie

In the aftermath of the “earthquake” that shook Hawkins, Mr. Munson spots Eddie’s uncle hanging up missing posters for his nephew. With difficulty, Dustin then reveals that Eddie didn’t survive. He also tells Mr. Munson that Eddie was a hero. “He could have run. He could have saved himself, but he fought and died to protect this town. This town that hated him,” Dustin says. Gaten Matarazzo gives a heartbreaking performance in this scene that has some fans calling for an Emmy for this young actor.

All episodes of Stranger Things are currently streaming on Netflix.

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: Who Plays Chrissy Cunningham?