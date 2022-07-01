Today Netflix dropped Stranger Things Season 4 Volume II, and fans are ready to binge the final two episodes of the season. During one of the quiet moments in episode 8, Steve talks with his old flame Nancy. He shares a dream that he has always had, which might seem a little surprising. However, it actually makes quite a bit of sense.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume II.]

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, and Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 | Netflix

Steve Harrington revealed his dream in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume II

In Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 8, Eddie Munson helps Steve steal an RV so the group can arm themselves to take down Vecna. While driving, Steve shares one of his hopes for the future with Nancy. “It’s silly but I always had this dream that I’d have this really big family. I’m talking like a full brood of Harringtons, like five, six kids,” he says.

“And every summer I figured all of us Harringtons, we would pack into something like this and just see the country. You know, the Rockies, Grand Canyon, maybe Yellowstone. End up in some beachside town in California, spend a week parked in the sand. Learn how to surf or something.” It might seem like a surprising dream, but it actually makes a lot of sense for Steve.

Steve’s dream in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 makes a lot of sense

Steve Harrington has changed a lot since the first season of Stranger Things. He was definitely a jerk and an immature teen in season 1, but Steve has grown a lot since then.

Steve has bonded with Dustin and his friends and has done his best to keep them safe. When Nancy tells him that raising six kids sounds like a “total nightmare” Steve gestures to the kids in the back of the van. “If only I had some practice,” he says.

Since Stranger Things Season 2, fans have taken note of Steve’s protectiveness of the younger kids in the series. They have also created various memes referring to Steve as the “dad,” “babysitter,” and sometimes “mom” of the group.

Steve’s confession to Nancy adds a little depth to his quest to find a girlfriend in Stranger Things Season 4. By the end of volume II, Steve admits that Nancy is the missing piece in his dream, which is maybe why dating has been going so poorly for him.

However, Nancy is still with Jonathan by the end of season 4, though there’s always a possibility things could change in season 5.

‘Dad Steve’ isn’t just a running joke

This isn’t the first time the idea of “dad Steve” has been brought up, and it actually goes even deeper. Steve bonds especially well with Dustin Henderson in season 2. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, actor Gaten Matarazzo explained that the relationship could be especially important for Dustin.

“Dustin’s father isn’t home,” Matarazzo stated. “He may see a father figure in Steve that he hasn’t had for a while or never had at all.”

All episodes of Stranger Things are currently streaming on Netflix.

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: What Does the Grandfather Clock Mean?